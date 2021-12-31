Hail and farewell to all the stars we lost in 2021

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Some died young and unexpectedly. Some spent long lives in the spotlight. While we are celebrating the achievements of the entertainment industry, lets take time to wave our final goodbye to players of the industry who made a difference when they were alive.





John Pombe Magufuli: Former President

The late Dr. John Magufuli (61) was the Fifth-Phase President of Tanzania, he passed away on March 17, 2021 at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam. Died of a heart attack.

During his second presidential term campaign, Magufuli blessed artistes with green party hats as a token of thanks.





C-PWAA: Hip-Hop artiste

Ilunga Khalifa - known by the stage name C-Pwaa - died on Sunday night, January 17, 2021 at the Muhimbili National Hospital while undergoing treatment for four days. He started music in ‘Park Lane’ group with Suma Lee, before the two went astray.





Simao: Bongoflava artiste

One of the finest Tongwe artistes who knew how to rap, sing, write, produce and play music tools.

His songs included ‘Made It,’ featuring Moni Centrozone and the famous ‘Twende Dodoma’.

Simao died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from a car accident while on the way to church.





Fredwaa: Radio presenter

Fred Fidelis, popular as ‘Fredwaa,’ passed away on June 12, 2021 from a car accident which the police confirmed was due to over-speeding and over-drinking.





Baba T: Radio presenter

A former EATV Lovers Rock presenter, Baba T passed away on November 12, 2021 at the Rabininsia Hospital in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam. Baba T will be remembered for his work performance and humour.





Christian Longomba: Musician

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour for almost five years despite successful surgery, he passed away on March 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, United States with his twin brother Lovy at his bedside.

Longomba was a Congolese singer who rose to fame in 2002 and had hit songs like ‘Piga Makofi’, ‘Vuta Pumz’ and ‘Queen.’





General Defao: Singer (pictured)

The Congolese musician passed away on December 27, 2021 after being in a coma for hours following seizure in his room. General Defao id the stage name for Lulendo Matumona. Defao is considered to be one of the finest Congolese musicians of his generation.





Sammy Kasule: Guitarist and Vocals artiste

Sammy the Guitarist passed away on April 27, 2021 in Amsterdam where he was getting treatment. He will always be remembered by East Africans for his style in playing bass, and his song-writing skills which place him in the East African Soukous and Rhumba music scene.





DMX: Hip hop artiste

Earl Simmons - known by his stage name ‘DMX’ - passed away on April 9, 2021 from a heart attack that had him hospitalised for a week.

He is well known for his troubles in the music industry, but also in the acting industry, where he performed well in films like “Romeo must Die”, “Cradle to the Grave”, “Beyond the Law”, “Lord of the Street” - and many more.





Virgil Abloh: Fashion designer

The visionary designer who put street-wear into luxury fashion design passed away on November 28, 2021 after battling with cancer for a long time.

Before becoming a high- profile black designer, Virgil was the DJ and visual artist. Also, he had been at Vuitton since March 2018.





Michael K. Williams: Actor

Michael K. Williams, who portrayed the notorious stickup man Omar Little in “The Wire” - was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse on September 6, 2021, according to law enforcement officials.





Samuel E. Wright- Actor

Wright - the legendary voice of the crab Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid,” and Mufasa in Broadway’s “The Lion King” - died at his home in Walden, New York, on May 24, 2021. He was 74.





Willie Garson- Actor

Willie Garson, best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City,” died at the age of 57 on September 21, 2021. Prior to his death, Garson had returned to NYC to reprise his beloved character in the upcoming “SATC” revival, “And Just Like That.”





Cicely Tyson- Actress

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson (pictured above) was a ‘Tony and Emmy’ winner who was Oscar-nominated for her role as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 film “Sounder.” She died on January 28 this year.

Cicely (96) left us after decades of powerful performances that elevated the lives of Blacks and their stories.