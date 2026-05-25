As the battle continues, hope against malaria grows

For decades, malaria has remained one of Tanzania’s deadliest public health challenges, particularly for children under five and pregnant women.

Yet, from new housing innovations in southern Tanzania to vaccines, advanced mosquito control strategies and stronger surveillance systems, the country is increasingly showing signs that the fight against malaria may be entering a decisive phase.

A new study conducted in Mtwara, Tanzania and published in the journal Nature Medicine, has now added fresh optimism to the battle.

Researchers found that children living in specially designed “Star Homes” experienced 44 percent less malaria compared to those living in traditional mud-and-thatch houses.

The findings are being viewed by scientists and public health experts as a possible turning point in how Tanzania and Africa think about malaria prevention.

Globally, malaria remains a major threat. According to the study and data cited from the World Health Organization, there were 282 million malaria cases worldwide in 2024, with Africa accounting for 94 percent of infections and 95 percent of deaths.

An estimated 610,000 people die annually from malaria, most of them African children.

Tanzania remains among the countries carrying the heaviest malaria burden globally. Regions such as Mtwara, Kagera, Geita, Kigoma and parts of the Lake Zone continue to record high transmission rates despite years of interventions.

Yet experts say Tanzania has made remarkable progress over the last two decades.

National malaria prevalence among children under five has significantly declined compared to the early 2000s, driven by mass distribution of insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, improved diagnostics, better access to treatment and expanded community health programs. Now, the country appears to be widening its arsenal.

Rethinking malaria prevention beyond medicine

The Star Homes project represents one of the boldest attempts yet to link architecture directly with disease prevention.

Conducted across 70 villages in Mtwara between 2022 and 2024, the study followed children living in 110 specially designed homes compared to those in 513 traditional houses.

The homes use elevated sleeping spaces, screened walls, improved ventilation, rainwater harvesting systems, fly-proof latrines and smoke-free cooking systems to reduce disease exposure.

Researchers found not only a dramatic reduction in malaria, but also a 30 percent drop in diarrhea and an 18 percent reduction in acute respiratory infections among children living in the homes.

The corresponding author of the study, Prof Lorenz von Seidlein, said the findings show that housing itself can become a health intervention.

“Malaria, diarrhea, and respiratory infections have been killing children in sub-Saharan Africa for generations. Our results show that thoughtful house design — insect-proof, smoke-free, cooler, and with clean water, can protect children from all three at once,” he said.

The study found that the homes reduced indoor mosquito entry by more than half, building on earlier research in Tanzania and The Gambia showing that elevated sleeping areas and improved ventilation dramatically reduce mosquito exposure. For Tanzania, the implications are profound.

Public health experts say the findings reinforce a growing understanding that malaria elimination will not depend on medicine and mosquito nets alone.

Instead, success may come from integrating health into housing, urban planning, sanitation, education and climate adaptation.

According to Prof Steven Lindsay, co-Author, the study demonstrates how better construction can transform public health outcomes.

“Our ground-breaking study shows that building better can turn a dangerous home into a safe one by protecting children in sub-Saharan Africa against three major killer diseases,” he said.

Importantly, the houses are also environmentally friendly. Researchers found they use 73 percent less concrete and generate 57 percent less embodied carbon compared to conventional cement houses.

Tanzania’s expanding anti-malaria arsenal

The development comes as Tanzania intensifies broader malaria control efforts.

The government, through the National Malaria Control Program, has expanded seasonal net replacement campaigns and strengthened testing and treatment systems in high-burden districts.

The country has also increasingly embraced digital disease surveillance systems to identify outbreaks faster and monitor mosquito resistance to insecticides.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has joined other African countries in piloting next-generation malaria vaccines, including the RTS,S and R21 vaccines targeting children in high-risk regions.

Health experts believe vaccines could significantly reduce severe malaria cases when combined with existing interventions such as treated nets and indoor spraying.

One of Tanzania’s leading malaria scientists, Dr Salim Abdulla, previously argued that the future of malaria control lies in combining multiple interventions rather than relying on a single solution.

Experts say Tanzania’s growing research ecosystem is also strengthening the country’s chances of long-term success.

Institutions such as Ifakara Health Institute and the National Institute for Medical Research have become globally recognized for malaria research, helping Tanzania contribute directly to innovations in treatment, vaccines and vector control.

The Mtwara housing trial itself involved collaboration between Tanzanian and international institutions including the University of Oxford, Durham University and the Royal Danish Academy.

Still, enormous challenges remain.

Climate change is emerging as a major threat, with rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns expanding mosquito breeding areas and prolonging transmission seasons.

The Mtwara study itself noted that malaria seasons became longer and more intense during the final year of surveillance.

Rapid urbanization, population growth and persistent poverty also continue to complicate malaria control efforts.

In many rural communities, families still live in poorly ventilated mud houses with open eaves that allow mosquitoes to enter freely. Access to clean water and proper sanitation also remains uneven.

Researchers warn that without improvements in living conditions, Tanzania may struggle to fully eliminate the disease even if medical interventions improve.

The economic and human cost of malaria

One of the most important findings from the study was its impact on child growth and wellbeing.

“The growth data may be the most striking finding. Children growing up healthier are the ultimate measure of success,” noted Prof Lindsay.

The study found that children under five living in Star Homes recorded significantly improved growth trajectories and reduced stunting.

That matters greatly for Tanzania, where malaria’s impact stretches far beyond hospital wards.

Repeated malaria infections contribute to school absenteeism, lower productivity, reduced household incomes and long-term developmental challenges among children.

According to economists, the disease costs African economies billions of dollars annually through lost labor, treatment costs and reduced educational attainment.

The encouraging signs emerging from Tanzania have also attracted international attention, including coverage by the Financial Times, which highlighted how innovative housing design may reshape disease prevention across Africa.

Architect Jakob Brandtberg Knudsen described the project as a rare example of architecture functioning like medicine.

“Architecture can function as a health intervention on a par with medicine when it is developed and documented using scientific methods,” he said.

For Tanzania, the bigger question now is whether such innovations can move beyond pilot projects into national policy and affordable mass adoption.

Researchers say the answer may depend on political will, financing and private sector participation.

The study estimates that replacing steel frames with local timber and bamboo could reduce construction costs below $90 per square meter, making the homes cheaper than many conventional modern houses in sub-Saharan Africa.