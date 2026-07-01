The 5:00 PM dilemma: Is a last-minute deadline a test of loyalty or bad management?

It’s a Friday afternoon. The clock reads 4:55 p.m. Your laptop is halfway closed, your bag is packed and mentally, you’ve already started your weekend. Then your manager walks over and says, “Before you log off, can you finish this tonight?”

Suddenly, your evening changes.

For many professionals, this moment has very little to do with one extra task. It becomes a question of what kind of employee you are expected to be. Do you stay because that’s what committed employees do? Or do you leave because your working day has already ended?

We recently posed this scenario on The Citizen’s Instagram page, and the responses revealed that this isn’t just about a late deadline. It opened a much bigger conversation about workplace culture, leadership, boundaries and the pressure many people feel to constantly prove their commitment.

What the responses revealed

When someone else’s planning becomes your problem

One of the strongest themes in the comments was frustration with poor planning. Many readers felt that work appearing five minutes before closing time is rarely a genuine emergency. More often, it reflects delays that happened much earlier in the process.

One reader summed it up perfectly:

“Your poor planning can’t be my emergency. See you in the morning.”

The comment resonated because many employees have lived this experience. A deadline that could have been managed earlier quietly becomes someone else’s responsibility at the end of the day. After a while, staying late no longer feels like teamwork. It feels like carrying the consequences of someone else’s planning.

Authority doesn’t automatically create leadership

Another thread in the comments was the gap between authority and leadership.

As one reader wrote:

“So many managers mistake authority for leadership… The sad reality is that many talented employees don’t quit their jobs, they quit bosses like these.”

Most people don’t mind working hard. They don’t even mind staying late when circumstances genuinely require it. The frustration begins when every deadline becomes urgent and every late evening is treated as proof of commitment.

Most people don’t expect every day to end exactly at five. Deadlines change, clients call, and sometimes things genuinely come up. The problem is when poor planning becomes so routine that employees are expected to absorb it without question.

Why saying “No” feels risky

Not everyone agreed that leaving at five was the right decision.

One company account commented:

“You just stay and do the job otherwise that's an alarm for you to be self employed.”

The comment reflects something many employees quietly believe. In many workplaces, staying late has become tied to ideas of loyalty, commitment and professionalism. Leaving on time can feel like you’re sending the wrong message, even when you’ve completed everything you were expected to do.

The conversation stops being about the task itself and starts becoming about your character.

What this says about our work culture

Another reader kept it simple:

“These results tells you everything about the tz job market.”

That one sentence probably explains why this conversation struck such a nerve.

Jobs are competitive. Opportunities can feel uncertain. For many young professionals, saying no doesn’t just feel uncomfortable. It feels risky.

People aren’t always staying late because they believe the request is reasonable. Sometimes they’re staying because they’re thinking about performance reviews, future promotions or whether saying no today will quietly affect opportunities tomorrow.

Why this feels bigger than one late deadline

Part of the answer sits outside the workplace.

Many of us were raised to respect authority without questioning it. Parents, teachers and elders were rarely challenged, and speaking up could easily be interpreted as disrespect. Those lessons don’t disappear once we enter the workplace.

So when a manager asks you to stay late, it doesn’t always land as a simple work request. It can feel like a test of attitude, discipline or respect.

That is why even reasonable boundaries can come with guilt attached. Not because the request is always unreasonable, but because many of us were never really taught how to separate respect from automatic compliance.

Navigating the 5:00 PM request

There isn’t one correct response. Sometimes staying late genuinely makes sense. Sometimes protecting your evening is the better decision. The important thing is making that decision intentionally rather than out of pressure.

If you decide to stay, keep it clear and contained:

“I can stay for about an hour and focus on the priority items, but after that I’ll need to head home.”

If you decide to leave, still keep it professional and forward-moving:

“I understand this is important. I’ve already committed my evening elsewhere, but I’ll make this my first priority tomorrow morning.”

Boundaries don’t need to be dramatic. Most of the time, they are just clarity in real time.

The bottom line

When that 4:55 p.m. request lands, a growing number of professionals are choosing to bid a polite but firm farewell or, as one reader simply put it:

“Gudubaaiiii 🤣”

Whether you choose to pack your bag or stay behind to finish the project, the more important question is whether the decision was actually yours to make. Were you responding to a genuine business need, or were you responding to the fear of disappointing someone in authority?

Not every last-minute request is unreasonable. Sometimes projects genuinely run over, clients make unexpected demands or emergencies happen. But when urgency becomes routine rather than the exception, it is worth asking whether the problem is employee commitment or workplace culture.

Unless the building is physically on fire, the work will almost always be there tomorrow morning.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy. If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.