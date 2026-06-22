Doctors highlight when weight becomes a health risk

Dar es Salaam. For many patients, weight becomes a hospital matter only after it has started affecting sleep, movement, blood pressure, sugar levels or daily work.

Doctors say the delay is common because many people still see weight as a private matter rather than a medical risk.

The concern was highlighted during specialist clinics held on 17 and 18 June 2026 at The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, involving Dr Syed Tanseer Asghar and Dr Sana Sharafat Ali.

Dr Tanseer is a bariatric, laparoscopic and general surgeon. In ordinary language, he treats patients whose weight has begun to harm their health, often using small cut surgery.

“Many people hear weight loss surgery and think of appearance,” Dr Tanseer said. “But for the right patient, the concern is health. When weight is linked to diabetes, high blood pressure, poor sleep, reflux, joint pain or difficulty walking, it needs proper medical assessment.”

The hospital’s Comprehensive Obesity Clinic, launched in May 2026, places such care within a wider process of assessment, counselling, lifestyle support and follow up. The clinic focuses on medically supervised care for people struggling with weight management and related long term diseases.

Dr Tanseer’s Tanzania work has been linked to the growth of surgery for serious weight related illness, with about 100 surgeries performed locally, according to figures shared ahead of the consultations. His wider international experience runs into thousands of bariatric procedures.

Specialists caution that surgery is only suitable for selected patients. Patients need medical checks, review of diabetes and blood pressure, nutrition advice, emotional readiness and follow up planning.

“Good surgery begins before the operation,” Dr Tanseer said. “Sometimes the safest advice is to wait until the patient is better prepared.”

The issue is becoming harder to ignore. WHO says one in eight people globally were living with obesity in 2022. In Tanzania, a 2025 study found that overweight and obesity among women rose from 22 percent in 2010 to 32 percent in 2022.

Dr Sana, recognised as Pakistan’s first female vascular surgeon, brings another part of the same health picture. Her work deals with blood flow problems, painful veins, wounds that heal slowly and safe blood access for kidney patients who need dialysis.

“Blood flow problems may begin quietly,” Dr Sana said. “Swelling, painful veins, wounds that do not heal and dialysis access problems should be assessed early.”

Doctors say patients should seek help when symptoms keep returning, including burning stomach acid, painful swelling, visible painful veins, wounds that fail to heal, uncontrolled sugar or blood pressure, or weight that affects normal activities.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam is expected to host another similar specialist clinic in September 2026. For many patients, the first consultation may simply help them understand the problem before it becomes an emergency.