Electric Shock Therapy as a Treatment for Mental Health Problems in the UK

The UK is, by and large, a forward-thinking nation. Liberal views are held by many, and although the government is conservative, the country has always generally been near the top of a list of most forward-thinking countries in the world.





One of the ways in that it is forward-thinking is through the awareness of mental health issues. Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues have much less stigma attached to them now in the UK, with celebrities like Anne-Marie and George Ezra being ambassadors for mental health charity MIND.





This makes the new electric shock therapy discovery even more shocking. NHS data (which can be obtained by a Freedom of Information Act) transpires that 1,964 mental health patients received controversial ECT treatment, and 67% of them were female (source: The Independent).





Advertisement

There’s a lot to unpack here. First, why are people getting this treatment? Is it dangerous, and are there alternatives? Plus, we need to look at why two-thirds of the people receiving this treatment are women when women only make up 51% of the population. Let’s dive in.

What is electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)?

ECT is an electric treatment that involves sending electrical currents to the brain. When these are administered, they give the patient a seizure. The treatment is performed under general anesthetic. It’s thought that ECT can provide short-term relief to some severe mental health problems.

Who can have ECT?

ECT is not recommended long-term, or for anyone with mild to moderate mental health conditions. It’s only really recommended for people whose life is in danger, for those who have severe depression that other treatment hasn’t helped with, catatonia (being frozen in one position), or for people who have long periods of mania.





Does it help?

There’s really not that much evidence to show what ECT actually does, which is one of the reasons why it’s a last-resort treatment. While there’s not enough public evidence to show what the treatment actually does, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest that it can work for some people - and evidence to show that it doesn’t work for others.





What are the risks?

As you can imagine, there are certainly some risks connected with this type of treatment. Short-term side effects include nausea, drowsiness, headache, loss of appetite, confusion, and aching muscles. Rarely, it’s also possible to experience repeated seizures.





There’s also a risk of long-term side effects. One of the main ones is memory loss, which is usually short-term but can be long-term. Other long-term side effects can include the inability to retain information, lack of emotion, lack of creativity, and issues with concentrating.





Is ECT controversial?

ECT is, indeed, quite controversial - but why?





Well, from the 1950s to 1970s, mental health was stigmatized a lot more than it is today. The ECT method was used on people who had only mild mental health problems, with no consent and without anesthetic.





Today, it isn’t administered in that way. However, people are being offered ECT without other treatments first, like talking therapies or anti-depressants. Plus, some medical professionals disagree that it should be a treatment, with others saying it’s helpful. A treatment that’s even controversial among doctors will definitely raise some eyebrows!





The way that ECT is carried out, although very different from the 20th century, also raises some eyebrows. Only 16% of NHS trusts have said that ECT was successful, and only 3% of trusts monitor for side effects. Plus, 36% of ECT is a repeat treatment - and general advice is that ECT should only be given once.

Why are women disproportionately treated?

Two-thirds of people who are given ECT are women. This does reflect the fact that more women are diagnosed with mental health problems than men, but not the fact that many more men die by suicide than women, which indicates that men and women both struggle with mental health conditions, but women are much more likely to seek a diagnosis and help.





This is a gender issue. Men are taught to be more “macho” in society, which causes them to not talk about their feelings as much. Women, on the other hand, are taught to express their emotions from a young age, making them much more likely to confide in friends and family and ultimately, a doctor.





But healthcare gender bias is a real thing, and it comes as no surprise to many people that this kind of therapy is much more readily offered to females than to males.





Other forms of treatment

While many doctors agree that ECT can be used in last-resort cases, when the patient’s life is in danger, there are so many other, safer, treatments that can be used instead.





Here are just some of them:





Talking to online help centres: There are online help centres and forums for most mental health issues. For example, try No More Panic if you’re struggling with health anxiety, or use this database of gambling treatment centers

There are online help centres and forums for most mental health issues. For example, try No More Panic if you’re struggling with health anxiety, or use this database of Therapy: Your doctor can prescribe you talk therapy or counselling. The waiting time for this type of treatment is often very high, but private therapists are available if you can afford to pay or have private medical insurance.

Your doctor can prescribe you talk therapy or counselling. The waiting time for this type of treatment is often very high, but private therapists are available if you can afford to pay or have private medical insurance. Antidepressants or medication: If you want to try medication, speak to your doctor. They can prescribe you with antidepressants or other types of medication that can help to boost your serotonin levels or provide other benefits. These typically have some side effects, but they aren’t as severe as ECT.





As you can see, there is a range of mental health treatments to try before opting for something as severe as ECT. This treatment does have quite a lot of risks but can help people who are in real crisis. However, it’s shocking that it’s been given to so many people, especially women, without other treatments being offered first. If you are struggling with a mental health problem, take some time to think about the best course of action, even if you are offered ECT right away.







