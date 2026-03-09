One more Tanzanian health facility to start specialised heart treatment in 2027

Moshi. Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) in Kilimanjaro Region is set to open a dedicated cardiac treatment unit in 2027, following an investment of over Sh25 billion.

Currently, specialised heart services are available only at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, forcing many Northern Zone patients to travel long distances for treatment. The new unit at KCMC will become the second-largest of its kind in the country.

The project aims to improve cardiac healthcare in the Northern Zone and surrounding areas, while reducing costs and travel challenges for patients seeking specialised care.

Tomorrow, 9 March 2026, the Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT, which owns the KCMC), Dr Alex Malasusa, will lead a service marking 55 years since KCMC was established. Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa is expected to lay the foundation stone for the new building.

Speaking on Sunday, March 8, 2026, KCMC Public Relations Officer Gabriel Chisseo said the unit, currently 35 percent complete, is expected to increase the hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat heart disease, allowing more patients to receive timely care.

“One of the major milestones in our 55 years has been the introduction of new services. In the Northern Zone, there has previously been no comprehensive cardiac care. Existing services were limited and not at a professional standard,” Chisseo said.

He added: “Statistics from health organisations and partners outside the Northern Zone show that 30 to 40 per cent of heart patients come from this region. This is a major challenge we are determined to address.”

KCMC Hospital Public Relations Officer Gabriel Chisseo speaking on March 8, 2026 about the laying of the foundation stone for the cardiac unit building at KCMC. Photo |Janeth Joseph

Chisseo emphasised that the hospital’s mandate includes responding to local healthcare needs and ensuring patients receive appropriate treatment.

The new cardiac unit will have 100 beds, including operating theatres and an emergency department, with services expected to start in January 2027. Since the clinic’s establishment, KCMC sees 40 to 60 cardiac patients daily, many of whom are referred to JKCI in Dar es Salaam for further treatment.

Local residents welcomed the development.

“My grandchild has a heart condition, and travelling to Dar es Salaam each time is challenging, especially for transport costs. Sometimes we have to fundraise to afford treatment. Having this unit here will be a huge benefit,” said Philipina Kimario.