Night attack on Tanzania’s Manyara estate leaves crops, tractors destroyed

Babati. Police in Manyara Region have detained 16 Kiru Village residents in Babati District over allegations of invading Dudumera Estate, setting fire to crops, and destroying three tractors.

Manyara Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Ahmed Makarani, confirmed the arrests to journalists in Babati Town on August 17, 2026.

SACP Makarani said police were continuing investigations into the incident, which occurred on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in Kiru Village.

He added that legal steps would be taken against the 16 suspects accused of involvement in arson and destruction of property, including crops and three tractors.

Members of the Babati District Security Committee, led by District Executive Director (DED) Thobias Abwaro, visited the scene to assess the damage.

Mr Abwaro commended the police for apprehending the suspects, noting that the government was taking administrative and legal measures.

"The incident occurred on the night of August 14, 2026, after a group allegedly invaded the investor's land and set fire to about 15 acres of crops," said Mr Abwaro.

He explained that the damaged farm was cultivated with sugarcane and sorghum, while three tractors were ruined in the inferno.

According to Mr Abwaro, the incident stemmed from a long-standing land dispute between residents and the investor, despite government efforts to resolve it.

Members of the Babati District Security Committee inspect damaged sections of Dudumera Estate in Babati District, Manyara Region, following an arson attack on Saturday, August 15, 2026. PHOTO | JOSEPH LYIMO

Dudumera estate owner, Ms Radhika Jeta, lamented the destruction, noting that the arson disrupted agricultural activities and caused severe financial losses.

"I am deeply saddened by this arson because we have consistently cooperated with the community and local leaders, including supporting development projects," said Ms Jeta.

Estate security guard, Mr Hussein Twabatari, said a group armed with traditional weapons stormed the premises at midnight.

Mr Twabatari expressed shock at the rapid attack, describing how fear gripped him as the armed group overwhelmed the property.

Manyara Regional Public Relations Officer for the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Mr Samuel Mandari, said the fire caused power outages in Mbugwe Division.