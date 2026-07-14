Investing in excellence: Tanzania’s strategic shift to quality-driven higher education

As over 170,000 students compete for university places this year, a quiet but profound transformation is unfolding within Tanzania’s higher education system.

At the centre of this shift is a deliberate move away from simply expanding access to a focus on ensuring graduates possess the specific skills required by the modern labour market.

Backed by the World Bank-funded Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project, the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) is betting that rigorous quality assurance (QA), rather than mere enrolment growth, will determine whether universities become engines of economic transformation or factories of unemployed graduates.

While the admission exercise reflects the country's continued expansion of access to higher education, it also coincides with an equally ambitious national effort to answer one of the biggest questions confronting universities across Africa: Are graduates leaving university with the knowledge, skills and competencies that employers actually require?

This comprehensive reform comes at a critical juncture. For years, employers have lamented a persistent mismatch between university outputs and labour market expectations.

Graduates are frequently criticised for lacking practical skills, problem-solving abilities, and adaptability despite holding respectable academic qualifications.

This disconnect has become a primary concern for policymakers seeking to position higher education as a driver of industrialisation under Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

Recognising that "access without quality merely shifts the unemployment challenge from secondary schools to universities," TCU has embarked on a reform programme that places quality at the very heart of the sector's trajectory.

Rather than focusing solely on increasing student enrolment, the reforms place quality assurance at the heart of university transformation, recognising that access without quality merely shifts the unemployment challenge from secondary schools to universities.

TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, notes that the current efforts represent "a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance the quality, relevance, governance and sustainability of university education."

The TCU leader further notes that the Commission's interventions are designed to ensure university education responds effectively to "national priorities and the demands of the labour market."

This marks a shift from a traditional "watchdog" approach focused on inspection and compliance to a "supportive and developmental" regulatory model.

Under this new paradigm, quality assurance is viewed as a collective responsibility between the regulator and the institutions.

TCU no longer acts solely as an external evaluator; instead, it works alongside universities to improve teaching, governance, and institutional management.

As education scholar Dr Blackson Kanukisya observes in the TCU Magazine, modern quality assurance agencies can no longer be viewed merely as watchdogs.

Instead, they are increasingly expected to combine regulation with guidance, coordination and institutional capacity development.

"It is within this context that the Tanzania Commission for Universities has progressively operationalised a supportive and developmental regulatory approach, aimed at balancing expansion with quality, autonomy with accountability, and compliance with institutional learning," he writes.

Prof Kihampa has explicitly reminded university leaders that quality should not begin only when external evaluators arrive on campus but must be reflected in "every lecture delivered, every curriculum reviewed, every examination moderated and every decision taken by university leadership".

Tackling the mismatch

The academic face of this transformation is visible in the radical overhaul of curriculum development. Historically, many programmes have been criticised for an over-reliance on theoretical knowledge.

To address this, TCU has invested heavily in retraining academic staff. According to HEET Project Coordinator Dr Telemu Kassile, nearly 290 university academics have been trained on quality assurance approaches related to curriculum design and the delivery of labour market-responsive programmes.

The training has equipped lecturers with skills to formulate competency-based learning outcomes, align curricula with labour market demands, strengthen assessment methods and comply with national quality assurance standards.

"The training on curriculum design and development has improved the quality and labour market orientation of academic programmes, enabling institutions to produce graduates with competencies aligned to national and global employment needs," Dr Kassile notes.

A key structural innovation is the establishment of Industry Advisory Committees (IACs) at each institution.

These committees, composed of experienced professionals from relevant industries, meet at least twice a year to review curricula and advise on applied research, ensuring that academic offerings stay synchronised with rapidly changing market demands.

Furthermore, the reforms recognise that quality teaching depends on the competence of the instructors.

TCU has trained 769 university staff in learner-centred pedagogy and interactive teaching approaches. Instead of rote memorisation, lecturers are encouraged to facilitate critical thinking and technology-supported instruction.

Several universities—including Sokoine University of Agriculture, St Augustine University of Tanzania, KCMC University, Tumaini University Makumira and the Dar es Salaam University College of Education—have already begun replicating the training internally, creating what TCU describes as an emerging culture of institutional quality improvement rather than isolated interventions.

The operational engine

Experts note that if curriculum reform is the face of the transformation, Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) is its engine. For years, QA was often viewed as an administrative burden performed to satisfy regulators.

The HEET project seeks to change this perception by embedding quality into day-to-day management.

Most universities in Tanzania have now established elaborate IQA frameworks. For instance, the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) has a dedicated Directorate of QA under the Vice Chancellor’s office, supported by an IQA policy and handbook.

Similarly, the University of Dar es Salaam recently updated its policy to mainstream QA across all activities, including research, consultancy, and outreach services.

However, the implementation of IQA is not without challenges. Studies at OUT highlight that while high-level structures exist, they are often hindered by inadequate funding, understaffing, and a negative attitude by some staff members who view QA as a burden rather than an opportunity.

Structural weaknesses also persist; for example, some departments are not fully involved in planning QA activities, leading to a lack of ownership.

To achieve Vision 2050, education analyst, Dr Thomas Jabir, notes that “the government and universities must address these resource gaps, ensuring QA units are sufficiently staffed and funded to execute necessary corrective actions.”

Transformation is also driven by modernising the management of the higher education system through ICT. TCU has introduced the Universities Information Management System to create greater transparency and standardisation in admissions.

This evidence-based planning ensures that quality assurance begins long before a student enters a lecture room.

Over 2,200 university stakeholders, including council members and senators, have undergone specialised training to strengthen institutional leadership.

This focuses on the philosophy that "strong governance produces stronger institutions, and stronger institutions produce better graduates".

A trajectory toward Vision 2050

Tanzania’s current trajectory in higher education tells a compelling story about its preparation of a future workforce.

While enrolment has expanded from approximately 225,700 in 2016/17 to over 259,400 in 2024/25, the focus has shifted to the quality of the output.

Education researcher Dr Amina Mtei observes that Tanzania is redefining quality by asking whether graduates are "capable of driving innovation, entrepreneurship and productivity".

The HEET project aims to reduce the skills gap in 14 priority areas, including engineering, material sciences, health sciences, and agribusiness.

By aligning academic programmes with the Third National Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III), Tanzania is preparing its youth to participate in a knowledge-based, middle-income economy.