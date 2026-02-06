How Dar turned trash into art at the Taka Taka Parade

When I saw a poster from House of Wondar about the Taka Taka Parade, I thought…now that’s a wild, fun idea! “Takataka” means trash in Swahili, and this parade turns waste into spectacle.

Picture it... streets alive with music, movement, and imagination, all while promoting recycling.

Dar es Salaam came alive this past weekend with the vibrant Taka Taka Parade, a one-of-a-kind celebration blending environmental awareness, creativity, and pure fun.

Drums pounded, dancers twirled, and laughter echoed as participants paraded with a message of care for the environment, one recycled piece at a time.

Bright costumes made from repurposed materials sparkled under the Tanzanian sun.

The outfits of creativity shone through, with costumes made from used syringes, mosquito nets, bottle caps, actual bottles, and all kinds of other recycled waste.

Performers donned outfits crafted from discarded plastics, metal, cardboard, and fabric scraps, turning everyday trash into dazzling works of art.

There were mythical creatures constructed entirely from bottles and bottle tops, dancers wearing flowing skirts made of shredded paper, and even performers whose entire attire was assembled from old packaging.

Each step synced with local drumming traditions, transforming the streets into a living, breathing canvas of colour, sound, and motion.

Every spin and leap reinforced the message that creativity and sustainability can coexist and that beauty can emerge from the most unexpected materials.

The floats were equally spectacular. One gleamed with hundreds of old bottles, papers and plastic waste arranged in intricate, vibrant patterns.

Another resembled a giant garbage truck transformed into a mobile art installation, complete with dancers atop it as shredded-paper confetti rained down.

Each float told a story, humorous, provocative, or whimsical, but all carried the same central message: waste can be extraordinary.

One float, designed by a local collective of artists, resembled a surreal cityscape with miniature towers, bridges, and streets, all crafted from recycled materials.

Performers navigated this urban jungle, interacting with the audience and inviting them to reconsider their relationship with waste. It was an interactive demonstration of how discarded objects could be reimagined into art, play, and performance.

Street performers, dancers, and musicians moved in unison, creating a spectacle equal parts concert, carnival, and environmental statement.

Flash mobs appeared spontaneously, dancers twirling in elaborate bottle-cap costumes, leaving the crowd in awe.

The parade also offered a platform for local talent. Bands, DJs, and street artists embraced the recycled theme, integrating instruments, props, and visuals made entirely from repurposed materials.

The result was a festival of sound and motion that encouraged spectators to think creatively about everyday objects while enjoying high-energy entertainment.

What truly made the Taka Taka Parade remarkable was its sense of community. Artists, volunteers, local businesses, and environmental organisations collaborated to transform Dar es Salaam’s streets into an open-air stage.

Spectators clapped, cheered, and even joined in the dancing, turning the parade into a shared celebration.

Vendors too sold recycled crafts, eco-friendly products, and snacks, supporting local entrepreneurship and adding to the lively atmosphere.

Artists echoed the parade’s message.

Mazengo, a local freestyler and choreographer, shared, “I have learnt that all trash has value, but its worth becomes clear when you want to create or design a garment or anything you wish.”

His point was that even trash has value if we tap into creativity.

The big takeaway, he adds, is “Let’s conserve the environment.”

He urges fellow dancers and Tanzanians to take care of the environment because inspiration and beauty can come from the most unexpected places.

Another content creator, 06Dreamer, reflects on the experience, “What a humbling experience to be part of the Taka Taka Parade, using expressive art and bold costumes to communicate the meaning and importance of environmental protection through proper waste disposal.”

Adding “Big respect to everyone who brings this powerful parade to life to House of Wondar, Eddy Ekete, and all the supporters like Alliance Française Dar es Salaam,” 0

06Dreamer emphasises the importance of taking action in everyday life.

He says, “Let’s keep raising awareness because proper waste disposal is a simple yet vital step toward safeguarding our environment and building a better future for ourselves and the generations to come.”

Beyond spectacle and fun, the Taka Taka Parade carried a strong environmental message.

Recycling bins lined the parade route, volunteers handed out eco-friendly gifts like reusable bags and water bottles, and every costume and float reminded spectators of the importance of sustainability.

Organisers emphasised that the event was beyond mere entertainment and more of a call to action.

By the time the parade concluded, performers took their final bows, leaving the streets alive with the lingering energy of a community united by purpose.

The Parade also shows that environmental responsibility does not have to be solemn. It can be colourful, musical, and joyous.

Dar es Salaam’s Taka Taka Parade was a spectacle of statement and movement and a vivid example of how culture, art, and social awareness can collide to create something transformative.