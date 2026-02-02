Vintage Space reflects how thrift fashion is shaping youth culture

Dar es Salaam’s youth fashion scene continues to evolve quietly, with thrift fashion increasingly becoming a tool for self-expression and identity rather than just affordability.

That shift was visible on Saturday, January 31, at Mikoko White House, where Vintage Space brought together designers, stylists, models, artists, and fashion enthusiasts into a shared creative environment.

The platform offered space for interaction, idea exchange, and the presentation of reworked and unconventional fashion.

The early hours were calm, allowing creatives to connect and explore the space.

As the evening progressed, more attendees arrived wearing layered thrift pieces, bold silhouettes, and experimental designs, turning the venue into an informal showcase of Dar es Salaam’s underground fashion culture.

Rather than following mainstream trends, many of the styles reflected personal narratives and creative experimentation, highlighting how thrift fashion is influencing youth identity in the city.