Looking rich, staying famous: The business of image in music

There was a time when a hit song was enough. A strong voice, packed concerts, and loyal fans defined success.

Today, that picture has changed. Before the music even plays, audiences notice the car an artiste drives, the brands they wear, and the places they travel.

In an industry shaped by social media and constant visibility, wealth no longer sits in the background; it stands at the centre.

For many celebrities, looking rich does not simply complement fame—it protects it.

The rise of Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube has transformed celebrities into full-time brands. Every post communicates status, and every appearance suggests value. In such a space, luxury evolves from a personal preference into a professional strategy.

According to Tanzanian bassist and musician Bon Mkanyia, visibility now demands visual success.

“Fans believe what they see. If they see growth in your lifestyle, they believe your career is growing too. When I upgrade my car or wear better brands, it is not just for showing off. It shows that the work pays. That attracts promoters and even corporate sponsors,” he shares.

His remarks reflect a broader truth within the industry. Promoters and event organisers often associate premium image with premium performance.

He further adds that, a celebrity who appears successful commands higher booking fees.

“Corporate partners prefer ambassadors who reflect aspiration; in that equation, luxury becomes currency,” he explains.

Artiste managers confirm that perception influences negotiations.

A Dar es Salaam-based artiste manager, Godfrey Abel, notes that branding now sits at the heart of business conversations.

“When we negotiate endorsement deals, companies look at presentation,” he explains. “Does the artiste look like the level of brand they want to represent? Do they carry themselves in a way that signals stability and influence? The image creates confidence. It shapes how much an artiste earns.”

That connection between image and income intensifies pressure on performers, especially young talents experiencing rapid fame.

A viral hit may bring instant attention, but maintaining it requires consistent elevation. The wardrobe changes, the neighbourhood changes and the lifestyle upgrades.

Godfrey further warns that the luxury race carries risks.

“Luxury helps positioning, but foundation keeps longevity, I always advise my artistes to invest in property, production and ownership of their music,” he shares.

He believes that if an artiste only focuses on appearance, the success becomes temporary.

His caution highlights the delicate balance celebrities navigate. On one hand, they must meet audience expectations, on the other hand, they must protect their financial futures.

Culture analyst, Rajabu Onesmo observes that social media algorithms amplify aspirational content. Posts featuring high-end experiences often generate higher engagement.

“Engagement translates into visibility. Visibility attracts partnerships. The cycle reinforces itself,” he shares.

He further adds that the cost of maintaining that cycle grows heavier. Stylists, content creators, security and travel logistics require steady funding.

“Even a single high-quality photoshoot demands coordination and expense. For independent artistes without strong management structures, sustaining the luxury narrative strains resources,” he says.

On the other hand, Bongo flava artiste Athanas Mathias alias, Atan, explains how expectations shape his daily decisions.

“If I post something simple, people say I am struggling with life, but when I show something big, they say I am bragging. There is always pressure in the industry,” he shares.

Atan believes that fans expect growth from artistes. You cannot look the same every year.

“So sometimes you invest in an image because it opens doors,” he says.

His experience illustrates how luxury becomes both shield and spotlight.

It protects relevance while exposing celebrities to scrutiny. Comment sections often question authenticity. Followers ask whether the car belongs to the artiste or a partner. Success must appear convincing.

Despite these tensions, many entertainers argue that image reflects ambition rather than illusion.

Luxury, they say, motivates both fans and artistes. In a society where visibility shapes opportunity, representation matters.

Global figures reinforce this thinking. Diamond Platnumz has often framed his lifestyle and large-scale investments as part of long-term positioning rather than momentary indulgence.

For Diamond, the flash and the logistics are part of a larger strategy, not just luxury for its own sake, but investment in visibility that opens doors internationally.

His approach demonstrates awareness that appearance must align with infrastructure.

Celebrities operate not only as performers but as living advertisements of success. Looking rich strengthens bargaining power. It reassures investors. It inspires audiences.

Still, stakeholders agree that luxury alone cannot sustain influence.

Music producer Jay Drama shares that audiences may admire the car, but they return for the craft.

“Concerts fill because of music quality; endorsements renew because of professionalism. Legacy is built through consistency,” he shares. In an era where image competes with artistry, celebrities increasingly recognise that wealth or at least the appearance of it becomes part of the job.