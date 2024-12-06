Niler comes with ‘Earthly Elegance’ fashion show

Earthly Elegance, a fashion show that blends natural settings with high-end design, is quickly becoming one of Tanzania's most anticipated events.

Created by Niler Bernard, the show takes its inspiration from nature, with the name reflecting the harmony between beautiful, natural backdrops and stunning fashion.

“I wanted to create a fashion show around a natural setting,” says Ms Bernard. “My first venue, a garden, struck me every time I visited. The setting inspired me to create a show that showcased both nature’s beauty and designer garments.”

What sets Earthly Elegance apart from other fashion shows in Tanzania is its unique focus on immersive experiences.

Unlike traditional runway shows, Earthly Elegance incorporates themed installations, live art, and interactive presentations, offering attendees an unforgettable experience.

“This is not just a runway event,” Ms Bernard explains.

“It’s an experience that connects people to the creativity and culture of Tanzania. We showcase local designers, provide a platform for models to earn consistently, and allow brands and companies to get an up-close look at Tanzania’s growing fashion scene.”

Ms Bernard’s vision aims to elevate Tanzania’s fashion industry internationally, promoting local talent and providing consistent financial opportunities for models.

For Ms Bernard, the biggest challenge has been overseeing every aspect of the show—from securing sponsors to managing ticketing and timelines.

But despite the challenges, she’s managed to bring her dream to life, a moment of personal achievement.

“It’s been a full-circle moment for me,” she says.

Further adds, “The hard work is worth it, especially when you see the positive impact on our local industry.”

Looking to the future, Ms Bernard envisions Earthly Elegance as more than just an annual event.