Bold Move? CCM manifesto puts constitutional reform in spotlight

Dar es Salaam. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has unveiled its 2025–2030 election manifesto, reigniting public discussion over Tanzania’s long-stalled constitutional reform process.

The 78-page manifesto, presented during a special National Congress in Dodoma by Planning minister Prof Kitila Mkumbo, highlights nine priority areas, including job creation, economic resilience, democracy, youth empowerment and a renewed commitment to constitutional reform.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, CCM’s National chairperson, emphasised that the manifesto builds on the country’s existing development path, aiming to maintain continuity and national stability.

“What is in this manifesto can be implemented in line with our plans and capacity. We are confident we will deliver, just as we have in this term,” she told party delegates.

Constitutional reform in Tanzania dates back to 2011, when former President Jakaya Kikwete initiated a nationwide review in response to public demand for improved governance. Retired Prime Minister and Judge Joseph Warioba was appointed to lead a presidential commission to gather citizens’ views.

The resulting draft constitution proposed sweeping reforms, such as establishing an independent electoral commission, adopting a federal-style union structure between mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, and a clearer separation of powers to enhance transparency, accountability, and fairness.

However, the process faced significant political resistance, particularly concerning the Union structure. Fearing a redistribution of power, elements within the ruling elite stalled the reform effort in 2014 before the draft could be presented for a national referendum. Since then, the reform agenda has largely remained dormant.

The manifesto’s renewed focus on constitutional reform has drawn mixed reactions from political analysts and scholars.

Dr Paul Loisulie of the University of Dodoma views the move as a positive step that could restore public trust in the reform process, especially given the long history of unfulfilled promises on the matter.

“This inclusion may lead some to believe that reforms will occur after the elections. For years, the public has remained sceptical about the government’s willingness to address issues embedded in the current 1977 constitution, which many believe does not adequately reflect the modern realities of Tanzanian society and multiparty democracy,” he said.

Dr Loisulie added, “The fact that constitutional reform has been included in the manifesto signals a recognition by the ruling party that this issue is no longer avoidable. It is a matter that resonates with a significant portion of the population, especially youth and civil society actors. However, this should not remain a symbolic gesture. What Tanzanians want is a clear roadmap, including timelines and inclusive stakeholder engagement. Without this, there is a risk that the inclusion could merely serve as political rhetoric intended to gain electoral favour.”

Similarly, a political analyst at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, believes that CCM’s commitment to revisiting constitutional reform could encourage opposition parties that previously boycotted elections to reconsider their stance.

“This could be a strategic move to bring dissenting voices back into the electoral process. For instance, parties like Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo have consistently maintained that no meaningful political competition can occur under the current constitution,” he said.

Dr Kyauke elaborated further: “What is interesting here is the potential recalibration of political dynamics. By including constitutional reform, CCM may be trying to signal openness, which could put pressure on opposition parties to re-engage and contest elections.

However, he said, for this to be effective, the commitment must be backed by concrete steps, such as the establishment of an independent constitutional review commission that includes all political stakeholders, religious groups, civil society, and academia. Anything less would risk maintaining the current polarisation in the political space.

Scepticism remains. Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar cautions that while the manifesto’s language is promising, tangible actions are necessary to demonstrate sincerity.

“The real test will be in the implementation of these commitments if CCM returns to power,” he asserted.

He continued: “We must not forget that this is not the first time constitutional reform has appeared in political manifestos or speeches. The Warioba Commission’s draft constitution, which was widely applauded for its progressive vision, remains shelved. What Tanzanians need is not just the inclusion of reform language in party documents, but political will to revive that process transparently and inclusively.

Moreover, the context in Zanzibar adds another layer to this debate, as constitutional issues often intersect with questions of union structure, governance, and autonomy. Hence, implementation must consider the diversity of voices across the union.”

For his part, a political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the manifesto’s promises must translate into concrete reforms.

“Without actual steps taken, this could be perceived as a tactic to placate reform advocates,” he warned.

He explained further: “A manifesto is a tool for campaigning, but in a maturing democracy, it must also serve as a binding contract with the electorate. The challenge in Tanzania has been the lack of accountability mechanisms once elections are over. So while constitutional reform is mentioned, voters need to ask: Who will oversee its implementation? Will Parliament take the lead? Will there be public forums? Will the media and civil society be given the space to inform and mobilise citizens on these issues? Otherwise, there is a risk of repeating the cycle of high expectations followed by disappointment.”

Dr Mbunda added that constitutional reform is not just a legal matter but deeply political.

“It’s about power distribution, checks and balances, and civic rights. Politicians often shy away from it because it threatens the status quo. Therefore, the seriousness of this commitment will be measured not by words but by action taken in the first year of the new government’s term,” he said.

Dr Revocatus Kabobe of the Open University of Tanzania added that while the inclusion is noteworthy, its effectiveness hinges on post-election actions.

“The manifesto sets the stage, but the real work begins after the elections,” he remarked.

He continued: “We have seen electoral cycles come and go, with parties promising reform, only to abandon it once in office. This has bred cynicism among voters, especially the youth, who feel disconnected from the political process. If CCM truly intends to follow through on constitutional reform, then there must be an immediate, deliberate move to engage key institutions—starting with a public pronouncement of how and when the process will resume, and who will lead it.”

Dr Kabobe also emphasised the need for political inclusivity: “Constitutional reform cannot be monopolised by one party, regardless of its dominance. It must be a truly national project that includes opposition parties, non-state actors, and ordinary citizens. Otherwise, it risks lacking legitimacy, and we will be back to square one.

Tanzanians need a constitution that reflects their aspirations for fairness, transparency, gender equity, and protection of civil liberties. If CCM uses this manifesto commitment as a starting point for genuine national dialogue, then it could go down as one of the most transformative steps in the party’s recent history.”



