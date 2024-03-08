Gyoryi Schonig, an adventurous tourist from Hungary, who explored Tanzania

Gyorgyi Schonig is a resident of Veszprém, a vibrant city by the lakes and mountains located in the central European country of Hungary.

Veszprém is near big cities, so life there is never boring.

The journey to her sister's wedding in Zanzibar proved to be a transformative experience, ushering her into an entirely new world as she ventured to the vibrant and culturally rich island for the auspicious ceremony.

She has always known about the diverse beauty Tanzania possesses, from the national parks that are home to the big five that can be found in numerous national parks to the white sand beaches in the Zanzibar archipelago.

She was waiting for the perfect moment to visit, and her sister’s wedding was such a sweet coincidence and a perfect excuse to go on safari.

Coming from Europe, the first thing she noticed after landing at the airport was the hot temperature. One can say it’s always summer in Tanzania.

The temperate climate serves as a primary draw for tourists seeking refuge from the harsh winters of Europe and America.

With a mere journey across the Mediterranean Sea, they find themselves enveloped in warm sunshine, indulging in their favourite beverages as they revel in the blissful ambiance.

“At the airport, it was hot, but people were so friendly,” she said.

Gyorgyi's travel to Tanzania was preplanned; they knew what they wanted to see, and a tour guide was present full-time to make sure their experience was everything they had dreamed of.

In Zanzibar, she stayed at Matemwe and rested by the beach. Later, they went on a sunset cruise.

The cruise along the Indian Ocean, starting from the stone town, is the perfect moment to explore the Indian Ocean while the cool breeze calms you after a hot day under the sun.

The cruise is in the locally made dhow that Zanzibar is famous for.

Stone Town is known as a magnet for tourists with its ancient architecture and rich history.

Gyorgyi was lucky to have a walk around Stone Town and hear all the tales of the old city.

Their tour guide is a woman from Hungary who has been living in Zanzibar for the last 30 years.

Later, they took a tour of the Jambo spice farms and learned all about the spices.

At the Jambo spice farm, apart from just taking a stroll while admiring the colourful spices, one can order lunch made for them, and if preferred, they can be taught how to cook the local cuisine.

The prison island was one of the biggest highlights for her; she got a chance to swim with the tortoise, and one was allowed to even feed the animals.

Amazingly, these tortoises have been around for more than a century, and jumping in the water with them is pretty harmless; they are accustomed to people.

The Jozani Chwaka Bay National Park is the only national park in Zanzibar, and Gyorgyi got to visit it.

Its uniqueness has attracted people from across the world. This is the home of the Zanzibar red colobus monkeys, only found in Zanzibar.

Other species of monkeys can be seen jumping from one branch to the next, like the Sykes and bush babies monkeys.

More than forty species of birds and fifty species of butterflies also call Jozani Chwaka Bay their home, and if one is not mindful of time, darkness might find you still staring at the amazing diversity of species found at this national park.

“After that, we went to the mangrove forest; it was very special. I have never seen a forest before like this,” she said.

Mangrove Forest’s breathtaking appearance is also enhanced by the fact that it is essential to the survival of island dwellers.

The locals rely on it to stabilise the shoreline and protect the land from natural disasters, but it is also home to thousands of marine life.

A trip to Tanzania wouldn't be complete without a safari. So Gyorgyi and her family visited Tarangire National Park, located in the Manyara region.

Gyorgyi and family at Tarangire National Park in Manyara Region. PHOTO | COURTESY

Her eyes were in disbelief when she visited the Ngorongoro Crater. “It is indescribably beautiful,” she said.

The volcanic crater is in the Ngorongoro conservation area, which is home to the big five animals.

‘Going on safari was the best decision we could have made. The animals were as magnificent as I had imagined,’ she remembers.

The unforgettable drive through the wilderness, accompanied by the echoing roars of lions and the majestic trumpeting of elephants, while traversing the breathtaking landscapes of Ngorongoro and Tarangire, will forever remain etched in her memory as the pinnacle of her time spent in Tanzania.

“It was really unforgettable, and I would like to go back again,” she emphasized.

Gyorgyi only had two days for the safari, and she feels it was not enough. Indeed, Tanzania is pushing for tourists to stay longer in the country with incentives like lowering the cost of park fees and other costs the longer the tourist stays.

As for Gyorgyi, she would like to come back and stay for at least five days, exploring the enticing beauty of Tanzania.

"The fruits here are incredibly delicious, completely unlike those back home in Hungary," she added.

Gyorgyi possesses a remarkable memory akin to what one might only witness in cinematic tales.

Entranced by the allure of their safari adventure, they became so engrossed in the experience that the passage of time slipped away unnoticed.

Suddenly realising the imminent departure of their plane, they found themselves far from the airport, caught in a race against time.

“Our guide drove like a race car driver, and we got there a little late, but amazingly, the plane was waiting for just us. I think he is the best driver ever,” she remembers.

Gyorgyi embarked on an extraordinary journey spanning thousands of miles, traversing the untamed wilderness of Tanzania—a profound experience she affirms was more than worth departing from her hometown of Veszprém to explore East Africa's premier tourism destination.