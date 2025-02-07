Hidden gems: Explore mystical caves in Zanzibar

Beneath the spicy archipelago of Zanzibar that has captivated the world with its white sandy beaches and ancient Swahili-Arab beauty lie underground caves in Pemba and Unguja that are often overshadowed and hardly marketed for tourists, away from the platitude of the everyday tourism activities, these caves are a must-visit for the adventure seekers.

In Pemba mostly, one would think that this underworld is almost kept out of the tourists’ prying eyes. The limestone caves are strongly connected with local spiritual beliefs, practices, and history.

These geographical mysteries have eluded outside eyes with their hidden chambers and pools. Underground caves in Zanzibar are a wonder to marvel at, located in both Unguja and Pemba.

While Kuza and Kuumbi caves in Unguja are much more explored by tourists, the Ngezi Forest Caves and Chwaka Caves remain untouched by the outside world and maintain their mysterious nature.

Ngezi Forest Caves in Pemba is located within the Ngezi Forest Reserve, which is the fourth largest forest reserve in Zanzibar. The Ngezi forest is mildly explored, but the caves are sacred places for the locals; these caves are believed to have been hiding places in the past during tribal conflicts and colonial resistance. The caves are not commercialised or touristy; hence, you won’t find YouTube videos of tourists’ escapades to these hidden caves.

The Ngezi caves are hidden deep within the Ngezi forest; it is almost impossible for a stranger to navigate through them, so a local guide is a necessity. It must be noted these places carry a deep spiritual connection for the locals, and on rare occasions, you gain access to them; one has to adhere to and observe their customs and strict rules.

Located near Chwaka village in Pemba are Chwaka caves; the caves are awash with crystal-clear pools. in the caves and limestone formation, just like the Ngezi caves, locals believe

These caves contain spiritual powers, and they come here during important moments in their lives, like seeking blessings and giving thanks. The Vumawimbi Caves are steeped in mystery and local beliefs and are often not attuned to a tourist attraction site.

The legends have it, the caves are inhabited by Spirits and locals hear whispers at night. Though nothing has been substantiated, it adds to the wonders of these ‘forbidden’ caves, leaving them mostly unexplored, unlike the caves in Unguja. Elders often warn visitors to Do not wander into the caves without the permission of the local chiefs.

Unguja’s most famous caves are Kuza and Kuumbi caves; tourists explore these and have been structured to accommodate visitors but still maintain their natural aura.

Jambiani is a major tourist hub in Zanzibar, located 500 meters from the main road in Jambiani, is Kuza Cave: These caves were formed more than 250,000 years ago as a result of water erosion that occurred for thousands of years, creating underground caves, rivers, and pools.

Taking a few steps underground you will encounter crystal clear water that one can safely swim in, The caves have been modified to suit visitors with wooden stairs for easy mobility.

The beautiful sounds of Birds chirping welcome you to the caves surrounded by the vegetation away from the sun, the coral is so peaceful and calming, the tranquillity where the only noise is the water slowly bumping on the rocks and the free birds singing, the A sense of freedom engulfs you while you are in these caves. The locals believe These waters have healing power, and just like most underground caves, locals come here when they are about to have a milestone in their lives, like the birth of a child, marriage, or important decisions in their lives.

They are well connected with Mother Nature. As you emerge from the caves, the beautiful Sounds of the local reggae band, the Coral Rock Reggae, welcome you back to the surface. The enchanting sounds of the local Rastafarians make the climax of your visit even more fulfilling. For those who would like to replenish their energy, local cuisine is served there as well.

Further south of Jambiani in Mfungwi, four kilometres from the main road, you will find a building that indicates it used to be a museum; the walk to the caves is much further; after a long walk through the forest, a small sign directing you to the Kuumbi Caves is posted amidst the vegetation.

These caves separate from the modern luxury; they are of archaeological significance, bearing scientific proof of human habitation dating back thousands of years.

Scientists discovered human radii, skulls, ribs, mandibles, and even upper jaws. There is evidence that animals were living among humans with remains of terrestrial shells and bones of small animals dating back to ten thousand years. Kuumbi Caves is one of the largest caves among the underground caves of Pemba.

The caves are structured with natural big halls as a result of water erosion, getting their name Kuumbi, which is derived from the Swahili word ‘ukumbi’ meaning great hall.

Mchekeni coral caves found within the Kiwengwa-Pongwe forest reserve have been accessible to visitors for years now; the limestone caves with hanging roots or root curtains have attracted tourists since 2006.

With additional wooden paths for easy access into their dark caves, the mystery of the caves still mesmerises tourists and locals alike. One needs a flashlight to see their way through the caves, home to bats and other rare small animals.

These caves remain favourites with tourists, attracting thousands of them and contributing to the local economies. These caves carry an essential history of the island. There is evidence that the caves were secret. escape routes from foreign armies invading the island, the locals’ sanctuary during internal conflicts and fighting colonisers. Archaeological findings suggest they may have been used as burial sites centuries ago. These hidden Caves are known to have been used to store treasures as well.

Pemba’s caves receive fewer visitors than their counterparts in Unguja, making them suitable for a more off-the-beaten-path experience. But those in Pemba are well developed for tourist attraction. Zanzibar is well poised to be a leading underground frontier for tourism.

Both places cater to whatever experience a tourist desires. These hidden attractions are proof that Zanzibar is still very much unspoiled. These caves have huge potential to offer cultural tourism rich in oral history that has been passed on for centuries.

Under the cautious auspices of local leadership, these caves could be a field of speleology, attracting international teams of researchers. Beyond the ancient Stone Town, spice farms, and beautiful beaches, Zanzibar offers so much more to discover. Next time you visit, go beyond what is broadly advertised. If you are cordial with the locals, they can lead you to a unique and fulfilling exploration of the island.