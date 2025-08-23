Peace or resources?: The real question behind external actors’ role in eastern DRC

Dar es Salaam. The debate over whether external actors such as the United States and China can help end the conflict in eastern DRC is stirring strong emotions among regional experts.

Some argue that genuine trust among African states would allow African-led peace processes to provide solutions without reliance on foreign donors.

Others insist that external involvement is inevitable, given that some challenges require the resources and influence only donors can provide.

Alongside this debate, African initiatives led by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) continue to push for solutions.

For more than two decades, eastern DRC has been engulfed in violent conflict.

Despite its vast mineral wealth, the region remains trapped in cycles of displacement, armed rebellion, and humanitarian crises.

On August 13, 2025, EAC and SADC convened an extraordinary virtual summit to review progress on stabilising eastern DRC.

The meeting, co-chaired by President William Ruto of Kenya (EAC Chairperson) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe (SADC Chairperson), reaffirmed the importance of joint African-led responses.

The communiqué noted that discussions were held in a “warm and cordial atmosphere” and that the Co-Chairs were monitoring progress on their mandate to address security in the region.

Africa’s efforts to end the crisis

Over the past three years, both EAC and SADC have deployed troops, led peace dialogues, and engaged in shuttle diplomacy.

Under the Nairobi Process, the EAC deployed regional forces to support Congolese troops against rebel groups such as M23.

SADC, meanwhile, spearheaded joint military operations while emphasising political dialogue.

Yet these initiatives often ran in parallel, leading to duplication and mistrust. Both military efforts ultimately failed to end the crisis.

Analysts believe the new joint approach could mark a turning point. A conflict resolution scholar at Makerere University, Dr Philip Muyonga, observed: “Previously, militias exploited divisions between regional blocs. Now, with EAC and SADC acting together, the chances of undermining peace efforts are reduced.”

While African actors remain at the forefront, external powers such as the US are increasingly visible.

Earlier this year, Washington unveiled a new Great Lakes security framework, pledging financial and diplomatic support for African-led initiatives.

The US envoy to the DRC, Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn, remarked: “The people of Congo deserve peace, but sustainable peace must be owned and led by Africans. Our role is to support, not supplant.”

Still, doubts linger over Washington’s true motives. Eastern DRC hosts some of the world’s richest deposits of cobalt, gold, and coltan, critical for industries ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles.

Opinions remain divided on whether external actors can alter the trajectory of the conflict.

Supporters argue that US financial backing and diplomatic leverage could reinforce African-led frameworks.

Critics counter that previous international interventions, from the UN mission MONUSCO to bilateral engagements, failed to halt the violence.

Dar es Salaam-based political analyst, Dr Ayub Makori, noted: “The US may bring resources, but peace in eastern Congo will not come from Washington. It must be driven by local ownership and African leadership. Otherwise, it risks being just another layer of interference.”

Despite repeated interventions, the eastern DRC conflict has persisted. The 1999 Lusaka Ceasefire Agreement promised stability but collapsed within months.

Subsequent efforts, the Sun City talks (2002) and the Nairobi Communiqué (2009), sought to integrate rebel groups into political processes but faltered due to mistrust and poor implementation.

More recently, the 2022 Nairobi Process rallied EAC leaders, but divisions between regional blocs undermined its effectiveness.

This history of failed initiatives explains why the joint EAC–SADC framework is being closely watched.

By uniting Africa’s two strongest regional blocs, the initiative aims to overcome the divisions that have long sabotaged peace efforts.

At the heart of the debate lies DRC’s mineral wealth. For many analysts, this is both the cause and the curse.

While external actors pledge support for peace, suspicions persist that competition for resources drives their involvement.