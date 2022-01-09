Mental fatigue and how it affects efficiency at work

By Shimbo Pastory, C.S.Sp.





Just like any other system, human brain needs breathing space, rest, and moments of less pressure and tension. This is because the brain is also a complex system that can be hampered by restraints of fatigue.

Entrainment, that is, a biological, behavioural, physical and mental adaptation with our tasked life and the persons we interact with, often comes automatically. In a way, this makes people forget that there is always need for rest, even when routine demands more from us and there are fears of not getting things done when we rest.

Work and rest ought to relate in a balanced scale, this not only caters for the wellbeing of the worker, but also for creativity, innovativeness and efficiency at the task given. When the balance is due, the physical fatigue quickly heals.

Experts explain fatigue as, “a physiological state of reduced mental and physical capability, which may develop as a result of sleep loss or extended wakefulness, disrupted circadian rhythm or increased workload.” For the sake of clarity, circadian rhythms are physical, mental and behavioural changes that follow a 24 hours cycle.

What are the possible harms?

To begin with, mental fatigue is instigated by a number of things, among others: tension of deadlines and over-calculated workload, pressure of chain-work, routine, noise at workplace, irritation and verbal abuses, exploitation, and poor working conditions like dirty environment, and insufficient lighting and air circulation.

Mental fatigue develops from mental over-activity, and it makes one use excessive mental effort in a task than is necessary. Though it is a physical condition, it leads to other psycho-pathologies. It is also a societal concern as it directly affects human integral development, functionality, productivity, wellbeing and progress, especially in our times.

Mental fatigue goes a long way to affect one’s physical wellbeing, emotions, feelings, appetite, taste, aspirations and disposition. It makes people deliver the minimum as one loses attachment with what he or she does, and begins doing the same as a fulfillment of duty.





What do experts say?

Dr Fii Pendaeli, a Tanzanian who is a practising General Adult Psychiatrist at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, and a trustee of Tanzania-UK Health Diaspora Association (TUHEDA), says triggers of mental exhaustion are also subject to individual response. That means, some factors are common to others while others are different. People have different capabilities for adaptation and tolerance.

Dr Pendaeli enumerated among others, things that can make the brain go to ‘overdrive’. They include: dissatisfaction with one’s job and its conditions, stresses of finance and poverty, working long hours, continuously working in emergency situations or under pressure, taking care of people with permanent disabilities, chronic illnesses, and the aging, whose change in behaviour can be distressing.

Mental fatigue can also be triggered by debts, responsibilities, poor balance of needs and resources available, child birth, loss of loved ones, poor ‘work – life balance’, not resting and lack of social support; that is, having no friends to visit and no one to confide in.





Workplace policies

Employers should provide moral support to help prevent mental exhaustion among the workers. It is encouraged that employers and supervisors give constructive feedback and correction. Team work should be encouraged and facilitated as the human interaction at work is itself a remedy to the daily stresses at work.

It is encouraged that the workplace environment be conducive for health and safety. Health in this case, encompasses all aspects of the wellbeing of the individual, of which mental and psychological health is necessarily a part. Together with that, employees are to be encouraged, both in policies and in practice, to speak what they feel as regards their overall health status and psycho-social wellbeing.





Workers health as a global concern:

As it is scientifically established, mental fatigue is often triggered by factors related to what we do, that is, work. It might be the nature of work, returns or expectations of the same. Obviously, companies and employers aim at maximising profit, but care needs to be taken so that the health and wellbeing of the diligent workers is not sacrificed for the same.

The fact that workers are being paid does not mean that their dignity as human persons is exchanged with the wages and benefits they receive. Workers are not slaves to their employers, and are not to be equated to machines that run non-stop just to make gain for the company.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) from its very first convention, in 1919, has had ‘hours of work’ as the most prevalent concern. The danger of excessive extensions was foreseen a long time ago, and as such it was limited to eight hours a day as the standard to be observed by all countries that have ratified the convention.

The same concern of working hours has been repeatedly reviewed in the ILO major conventions 1921, 1930, 1935, 1957, 1990, 1994, 2005, among others. This is a genuine effort to clear structural ambiguities that might in one way or another infringe on the rights of workers to have ample time of rest and healthy psychosocial reconditioning.

In high economies workers are pushed to work by the demands of life, which is to earn money and cater for bills, and the costs of living. However, in low economies the strain is to get paid, even if it demands one to work excessively. There are still ambiguities, especially in the private sector as regards the healthy borderlines of the work people undertake.

The trick, from an informed opinion, is rather simple. The employer, or the company, makes one feel indispensable, that is, the company cannot progress without one being there. And on the other hand, one is made to believe that without adhering to the demands of the pressing job, one cannot succeed in life.

But the truth is that there is no indispensability, companies will always hire new workers, and cannot collapse even with one’s absence. No company with firm bases collapses because of losing an employee.





Signs of mental fatigue

Experts point out to emotional, physical and behavioural signs of mental fatigue. The emotional signs include, depression: that is a prolonged sadness, anxiety, pessimism: a negative worldview, poor self-care and care of others, detachment from others: this applies in a psychological sense even when one is physically present with others, anger and hopelessness, feeling of dread, and lack of motivation. In the long run, mental exhaustion results in decline of productivity at work and failure to concentrate.

Physical signs include headache, stomachache, chronic exhaustion, drowsiness, excessive or low appetite, lack of sleep, rapid increase or loss of weight, as well as increased illnesses such as cold and flu, which come in when the immunity is low. That is to say mental exhaustion affects the whole body.

Behavioural signs include poor performance at work, social withdrawal or isolation, failure to keep personal or work commitments, and regularly calling-in sick to work or school.

At work it is easy to spot a mentally exhausted person. There is an increased reaction time where one delays to make necessary decisions which s/he is fully aware of, excessive slowness, inaccuracy, inattentiveness in running machines, loss of memory, and forgetting even necessary things, not noticing malfunctioning equipment, dosing at work or while running machines, and incapacity to make logical and sensible decisions.

Dr Rajabu Kiravu is a Clinical Psychiatrist and Clinical Dentist at Lovolosi Health Centre in Arusha. He is fast to point out that mental fatigue has a massive effect in our social relationships. As it is not the natural balanced psychological state, it often leads to conflicts with family and colleagues.

He further adds that mental fatigue lowers chances for mutual and reasonable dialogue as one withdraws and finds himself/herself bored, unappreciated, irritable, overloaded, helpless and hopeless; and as such acts in a resentful, apathetic and cynical manner.





Interpersonal bridges

In a way, excluding weekends, one third of each day is averagely spent at the workplace, or in whatever engagement that earns one a living. This means two thirds of one’s life, is averagely spent away from the work place, or outside work.

This one third of a day that is spent at the workplace has a lot of influence on one’s mental, social and psychological wellbeing. The acquaintances we make with people gradually mature into friendships, allowing us to open up, to bond and to support one another.

A workplace that allows room for real human interactions has more chances of having less mentally exhausted persons. Though work environment requires some decorum and manners, it shouldn’t be too strict as workers need breathing space, a few seconds to smile, to commend one another, etc. One’s intrapersonal wellness depends to a reasonable extent on the interpersonal relationships around which one’s life evolves.

Families of people with mental fatigue are also affected by their condition as the interaction will not remain the same. These people can be emotionally drained such that they can no longer present their loving selves to their spouses, children, parents and friends. They are also limited in noticing and appreciating acts of love and affection from loved ones, which is dangerous for these necessary social bonds.

Mental exhaustion is not a problem distanced from us, it is a trouble we all battle with; though there are chances that many of us don’t know about it. Mental exhaustion can cause irreparable permanent damage in one’s psychosocial life and integral development as a human person.





Fulfillment as a neutralising factor:

It is motivating when one sees that their effort is appreciated and acknowledged. The sense of fulfillment keeps one going. Everyone is in a constant struggle of counting accomplishments, this is why the nature of work and the working environment has to bring fulfillment.

Mental exhaustion is often referred to as burnout; that is, a pile of things accumulated over time, which erupt and break one down. Lack of fulfillment hinders one’s creativity, capacity for decision making, and paves way for extreme stress where one will subsequently feel they are trapped in a situation.

Distresses of non-fulfilling bits of work can become a big bomb in the future. Duty has to be split in chewable bits so as to measure accomplishment and handily account for the work done. It is fulfilling to know how much work you have done. And when this is noted down, it helps one not to lose motivation to work.





Getting rid of mental exhaustion:

As forms of remedy for mental fatigue, doctors recommend a number of remedies. Dr Pendaeli recommends change of lifestyle, consistently working on the identified stressors, seeking professional advice, and delegating tasks at work. Also, moderate physical exercises and brisk walking help to improve moods, lower stress and anxiety and boost immunity.

Relaxation techniques such as yoga, tai chi, deep breathing while recollected, massage and aromatherapy are also evident remedies. Healthy sleep time is 6 to 8 hours, and it is recommended to have a routine for meals and hours of sleep, as it helps in structuring lifestyle and the responses of the body.

Light reading or music before sleep is also healthy as it changes the focus of the mind; contemplating and appreciating beauty in nice sceneries, and keeping a little bit away from handy electronics is also commendable. Memories of one’s accomplishments can help one to mobilise the happy and fulfilled inner self, as such it is good to keep a journal of one’s daily accomplishments. This will also increase satisfaction in ones relationships.

Mental health requires medication when anxiety, insomnia, and depression go beyond controllable limits. The best remedy psychologists and counselors do is to help restructure your lifestyle.

Dr Kiravu on the other hand admonishes that mental fatigue does not heal by being abandoned. One needs to make personal conscious effort to get over it in order to prevent a mental breakdown, or episodes of depression.

He recommends a logical approach to the problem, that is, first identifying how one responds to one’s specific stressors, then setting goals to respond more effectively, to avoid sticky thoughts, and to consider the possible solutions that lead one to a more healthy and balanced life.





Can faith help heal mental fatigue?

It is helpful to also consider taking time, in line with the various orientations of faith in the Transcendental One, whom we refer to with different names as God, Allah, Mungu, etc. Commending our weariness and anxieties to the Transcendental Being is also a proven remedy among many. Meanwhile it is also necessary to make personal effort to get over the situation even as we pray over such distressing thoughts.

It is everyone’s duty to protect the wellbeing of others. Help to advise people to develop healthy working plans, practices, and schedules so as to remain mentally healthy and refreshed at all times. Some medical conditions can be prevented by simple kind gestures to ourselves and others. We need efficient and productive people at work, just as we need healthy and socially positive and balanced people in our families and society at large.





Shimbo Pastory, C.S.Sp. is an advocate for positive social transformation. He writes from the UK. WhatsApp: +255653467300.