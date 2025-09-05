On two wheels: Cyclists lead new tourism push on Mount Rungwe

Rungwe. Standing at 2,981 metres above sea level, Mount Rungwe is the highest peak in Southern Tanzania, and it’s the new trail for the cyclists, who have found the thrill of pedalling their way to the top of the mountain.

As excruciating as it might sound, Dickson Ngowi said, it is possible even for non-professional cyclists who have the zeal for adventure; all one needs is a little exercise, and they would be ready for the ride that would take under 10 hours to complete.

Dickson is part of the team of eight guys who have taken upon themselves to cycle to the top of the volcanic mountain in a bid to promote the iconic mountain and the southern highland tourism that is slowly gaining popularity, thanks to the young local tour guides who are tirelessly trying to bring the spotlight to their region through social media.

The mountain is already popular with hikers, and the Rungwe Forest Reserve is ideal for those who love to connect with nature and replenish their spiritual energy and peace of mind. The sight of the Kipunji monkeys is an everyday possibility; the rare primates are part of Mt Rungwe’s rich biodiversity.

Cycling isn’t new to Dickson; for years, he has been part of a team of cyclists who ride from Dar es Salaam to Mwalimu Nyerere’s home in Butiama. This gruelling ride is reserved for professionals like him; the journey takes two weeks.

For Butiama, they were able to really impact the community, handing out wheelchairs to disabled persons, raising awareness of the clean environment, and improving sanitation.

The trips to the home of the father of the nation have been hugely successful, and they were able to get big corporations to jump on board as sponsors.

Now his sight is set on the ‘Mount Rungwe Tour’, as they call it. The riders assemble in Tukuyu, Mbeya, and ride all the way to the top of the mountain.

On those occasions where the bike becomes impossible to ride, one gets to carry it on their back to more suitable terrain and carry on riding. Not for the faint-hearted, but this incredible team works as one big family, and no one gets left behind.

“In some incidents where the cyclists can’t pedal anymore, we tie their bikes to another and pull them, but we all have to make it to the top,” he said.

It takes the whole day. If you start at 6am and you are in good shape, by 4:00 pm, you will be at the top of the mountain. The unique expedition was sure to raise eyebrows, and that’s what they were counting on in their quest to promote tourism in their region.

He had seen how well it worked for Butiama, and he thought he could replicate the success, but this time with a twist: ride to the top of the mountain. The team of seven riders are all professionals who came up with the idea last year.

They were all aware of the gruesome task it takes to ride through the steep terrain. Dickson notes the difficulty of riding against the wind, the resistance nature throws your way and the determination one must have to not give up.

“While riding from Dar es Salaam to Butiama, we would ride for 200 kilometres each day, for two weeks,” recalls. That prepared him for this new, exciting adventure. He said: “’You don’t necessarily need professional bicycles for the journey, but it helps to have one.”

The maiden ride up Mt Rungwe was in 2024, a memorable one he remembers; they had to jump through thick bushes, and some paths were blocked by big roots protruding from the ground.

The forest was sometimes impassable, and they resorted to carrying the bikes on their backs on a few occasions. “We rode on most of the journey, but for those few times we found no road in sight,” he said.

They were armed with enough tools and spare parts, knowing that the terrain wouldn’t be so kind to their bicycles. But they moved as a group, and if one bike broke down, they all worked together to fix it and moved on. They have grown to fall in love with cycling; it is the passion that turns every challenge into an enjoyable journey.

They hope tourists who share a similar passion will eventually join them as their group grows. He hopes locals will join them as well.

“If you’re reading this, just start working out; you can just start jogging, and that will get you ready for a ride,” he said. As their cycling tourism grows, they offer bicycles for rent as well.

The journey is enriched with the best sightseeing you will see while ascending to the top; thanks to its high rainfall, the mountain has several waterfalls, with the Kaporogwe waterfalls being the most popular.

Riders use this spot as a resting area and for refreshment. Along the way, you get to see numerous natural springs with the hot water streaming from the ground. A sight to marvel at, the Kiwira Springs near the Kiwira River have always fascinated hikers.

They take time to create the most captivating videos for social media, explaining all the wonders and mysteries the mountain has kept hidden, hoping more people will take a bicycle ride to see for themselves.

They count on their posts to drive up tourism in the region. They are also hopeful that, just like the Butiama Tour, they will get corporations to sponsor their unprecedented adventure.

Cycling is a popular sport in Europe, and Dickson hopes that tourists coming from that part of the world for a safari in Tanzania would also take time to head to the southern highlands and try riding the Mt Rungwe terrain.

He is certain that there is no fresher air than the one you will breathe on top of Mount Rungwe; he brags about the lush green environment that surrounds the mountain.

After the tiresome ride, you can relax at the numerous water sources that are abundant in the mountain. On top of that, the area is safe and peaceful; they also provide tents and mattresses for those who would like to take short naps or even longer sleeps in the mountains.

“There are also offices and tour guides available if one needs their services,” he said. For new riders, they also rent the gear that one would need.

They also have other routes they take around Mbeya to promote tourism in some parts of the region. They will soon be riding to Matema Beach. The lakeside destination is located on the eastern shore of Lake Nyasa.

That is a 160-kilometre journey. Dickson is adamant that the bicycle rides would play a big part in promoting the tourism their region has, and he has ridden across Mbeya and taken pictures in places he feels travellers around the world would love to visit.

He spoke on his recent ride to Lake Ngozi, famous for being shaped like the map of Africa. The crater lake has distinct features that have people comparing it to the map of the continent.

His next ride to the top of Mount Rungwe will be announced soon.