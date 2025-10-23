Samia bets on housing, transport to transform urban centres, economy

Dar es Salaam. CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has outlined plans to transform Tanzania’s urban landscape through large-scale housing developments and continued investments in the country’s transport infrastructure.

She described these initiatives as central to promoting inclusive economic growth and improving business competitiveness across the country.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kinyerezi, Ilala District, yesterday, President Hassan said her government is focused on reducing the country’s housing deficit while expanding transport systems that support national productivity and trade.

“Tanzania currently faces a deficit of three million housing units each year. For too long, this gap has persisted. That is why we are now concentrating our efforts on housing development,” she said.

She cited the National Housing Corporation (NHC) as the government’s key implementing agency, noting that it has already completed several major projects and will scale up under the new ‘Samia Housing Scheme’, targeting 5,000 affordable homes nationwide.

Of these, 560 units have been completed in Kawe, while 400 more are under construction in Mtoni, both in Dar es Salaam. Another 1,000 homes are expected to begin construction soon — 200 in Urafiki (Dar es Salaam) and 800 in Dodoma.

In Ilala District, the commercial heart of the city, the President said new mixed-use residential and commercial developments are planned for the Kariakoo area through 16 public-private partnership projects between NHC and local traders.

“These housing and market projects are part of a broader plan to modernise business environments in key trading zones like Kariakoo,” she said.

Beyond housing, President Hassan emphasised her administration’s focus on strengthening the transport sector, citing recent achievements and upcoming projects in ports, railways, aviation, and roads.

In the maritime sector, she highlighted upgrades at the Dar es Salaam Port and ongoing works at the ports of Mtwara, Tanga, and the nearly completed Mbambabay Port, now 90 percent finished.

“These projects aim to improve regional trade efficiency and reinforce Tanzania’s role as a logistics hub for landlocked neighbours like Malawi and Mozambique,” she said.

The President defended her government’s decision to invite private investment into port operations, saying improvements in performance and revenue demonstrate the benefits.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mussa Hassan Zungu, reported that container throughput at Dar es Salaam Port has increased from between 600,000 and 700,000 units to over 1.8 million units annually following the reforms.

“Before the investment, the Tanzania Revenue Authority collected about Sh10 trillion in customs revenues in 2022/23. That figure rose to Sh12 trillion in 2024/25,” Mr Zungu noted.

Former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda added that cargo handling capacity has improved significantly across the country’s main ports.

“Dar es Salaam Port’s capacity has risen from 18 million tonnes to 27 million tonnes, Mtwara from 590,000 tonnes to 2.5 million tonnes, and Tanga from 890,000 to 1.3 million tonnes,” Mr Makonda said.

“Port revenues have increased from Sh800 billion to over Sh2 trillion annually, and ship turnaround time has decreased from 15 days to five.”

On rail transport, President Hassan highlighted the expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, which is operational, with construction continuing toward Uvinza and Kigoma.

“By 2029, the Dar es Salaam–Kigoma line will be complete, while the Burundi–DRC section is also progressing. Under our manifesto, we plan two additional rail lines, from Tanga to Musoma and from Mtwara to Mbambabay, to simplify goods movement and strengthen domestic supply chains,” she explained.

In aviation, President Hassan said her government has acquired several aircraft for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and plans to add eight more between 2025 and 2030 to expand regional routes.

She also noted that new airport terminals and runways have been built or upgraded nationwide to meet increasing passenger and cargo demand.

As part of efforts to revitalise Dar es Salaam’s business environment, the President pledged to construct a modern marketplace at Jangwani for small-scale traders (machinga), alongside a new bridge to ease urban congestion.

She said the government had established a ‘National Tax Review Commission’ to examine taxation systems, including those affecting small businesses, in order to foster a fairer business environment.

With the economy projected to grow between 6 and 6.1 percent by 2026, up from around 3 percent in the post-Covid recovery period, CCM leaders say President Hassan’s record of development has strengthened public confidence ahead of the October 29 election.

“Tanzania’s economy is on a steady growth path because of strategic decisions made,” Mr Makonda said.