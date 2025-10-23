Kyara pledges jobs for teachers, vows to end corruption

Songwe. Sauti ya Umma (SAU) presidential candidate Majalio Kyara has promised to prioritise education by creating fairness for both teachers and students if elected in the October 29 General Election.

Addressing a campaign rally in Mlowo Town, Songwe Region, Mr Kyara said Tanzania has yet to give sufficient priority to education, citing the shortage of teachers in many schools as a major challenge.

He said a SAU-led government would ensure an ideal ratio of one teacher for every 20 to 29 students to improve learning outcomes, compared to the current situation where a single teacher handles about 53 pupils.

“When a teacher has fewer students, they can better understand their challenges, teach more effectively and help nurture future nation builders,” he said.

“To achieve this, SAU will create sufficient employment opportunities for teachers to achieve the desired teacher–student ratio. We are ready to serve the people effectively.”

During the rally, Mr Kyara also asked Tanzanians to pray for Standard Four pupils sitting for their national examinations, which began on Tuesday, October 22.

He said his party’s manifesto also emphasises the need for a new constitution, noting that Tanzania must adapt to both domestic and international changes.

“If SAU wins, we will ensure the country gets a new constitution within 40 weeks, regardless of procedural hurdles,” he said.

Mr Kyara further pledged to lead a corruption-free administration grounded in ethics and faith, saying only a God-fearing leadership can ensure justice and integrity.

“Corruption is the enemy of justice. We will strengthen the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau and ensure Tanzania becomes free from corruption. I promise to lead with the fear of God and to prioritise national interests,” he said.

Earlier, SAU national chairperson Shaban Kirita urged citizens to vote for Mr Kyara, describing him as a leader capable of addressing citizens’ concerns, including excessive school contributions and taxes.

Mr Kirita said despite many Tanzanians paying taxes faithfully, youth unemployment remains a pressing problem, forcing many educated young people to resort to operating motorcycle taxis for a living.

“Small-scale traders work hard to educate their children, but after graduation, many remain jobless and idle at home or on the streets,” he said. “The solution lies in electing Kyara, who will bring equality, justice and relief to every Tanzanian.”

Meanwhile, a Mlowo resident, Jesca Mwashinga, commended the SAU candidate for visiting their town, saying not all presidential contenders have done so.