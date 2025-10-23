CAF appoints strict officials for Yanga, Simba CAF duels

Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed two highly experienced referees to oversee the crucial second-leg matches in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round, ensuring both Tanzanian clubs, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC, face disciplined officiating in their respective fixtures.

For the fixture between Yanga and Malawian side Silver Strikers FC, CAF has named Benin referee Adissa Abdul Raphiou Ligali to take charge.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, with kickoff set for 5pm.

Ligali is well-known for his strict approach to officiating, having issued 49 yellow cards across 12 matches, averaging 4.08 yellow yards per game.

His record underscores the importance for Yanga players to maintain focus and composure, as even a single red card could dramatically influence the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

Yanga enter the match with a clear objective. The Tanzanian side must secure at least a two-goal victory to advance to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

A narrow 1-0 win will only see the tie decided through a penalty shootout, highlighting the critical role of discipline under Ligali’s watchful eye.

Players will need to adjust to his no-nonsense style while executing their tactical plan effectively.

Ligali will be assisted by Lucien Todégnon Hontonnou of Benin as the first assistant referee and Lamien Dofinte Adolphe of Burkina Faso as the second assistant referee.

Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi of Benin will serve as the fourth official, overseeing technical areas and ensuring smooth match operations.

The match commissioner is Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud of Mauritius, while Andriamparany Lova Rakotoarimanana of Madagascar has been appointed referee assessor, tasked with evaluating Ligali’s performance and maintaining CAF officiating standards.

Yanga’s players and technical staff are aware of the challenge ahead.

They must combine tactical discipline with controlled aggression, avoiding reckless challenges and unnecessary fouls.

Ligali’s reputation for issuing multiple cards per game emphasizes the need for emotional control and careful decision-making if Yanga hopes to secure the required victory.

Saturday’s fixture promises to be a thrilling and closely monitored encounter, where strategy, composure, and adherence to the rules may ultimately determine which team progresses.

Meanwhile, Nigerian referee Grema Mohamed has been appointed to officiate Simba SC’s crucial second-leg match against Eswatini side Nsingizini Hotspurs, scheduled for Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. This will be Mohamed’s 17th official CAF Champions League fixture.

He is widely respected across the continent for his strict officiating and ability to manage high-stakes club matches with authority and fairness.

Mohamed will be assisted by three Nigerian officials: Teejir Basmat and Emmanuel Omala as assistant referees, with Abusalam Abiola serving as the fourth official.

Their combined experience is expected to ensure the match is conducted fairly, with close attention to on-field discipline. Simba enter the game with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, giving them a commanding position to progress to the next stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

CAF’s appointments for both matches reflect the governing body’s commitment to high officiating standards and fair competition.