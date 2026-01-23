Staying sane while balancing life, motherhood and the hustle

I saw this video online of a mom casually saying she goes to work to relax, and I almost fell out of my chair laughing… and crying at the same time. Because if you’ve ever juggled work, motherhood, and life, you get it.

That tiny, sacred slice of silence at work? Pure magic.

I’m guilty too. There are days I finish work early and don’t rush home. I linger. I sip my coffee like it’s the elixir of life. I scroll my phone while pretending I’m not just staring into the void.

Not because I don’t love my family , God knows I do but because I need a few minutes of being just me, before I transform into the human Swiss army knife at home.

And don’t get me wrong… I love being a mom. One of my love languages is acts of service, so running around, making sure everything is fine, and doing those little things that make life smoother for everyone? Yes, please.

But sometimes, even the most devoted mom needs a tiny timeout, or she’ll start handing out side-eyes instead of hugs.

Motherhood is not just about raising children... It’s about being a full-time manager of life.

You remember appointments, meals, moods, school assignments, finances, family politics, emotional check-ins… and still somehow show up at work like you’re not secretly running a five-star chaos hotel at home.

The invisible labour is real. Mental notes that never end, emotional availability that doesn’t clock out, guilt that comes with taking a shower alone.

Honestly, can we get medals yet?

And then comes the guilt. Oh, the guilt. Guilt for wanting quiet. Guilt for enjoying work. Guilt for finding the office printer more peaceful than the living room at 5 PM.

Society loves strong women… just as long as we look like we’re breezing through life while secretly juggling three screaming toddlers, a partner who “forgets” things, a boss who emails at midnight, and a WhatsApp group that never sleeps.

Work, strangely enough, offers structure. There’s a start, there’s an end. You complete a task, you close your laptop, and nobody asks why your socks don’t match. Silence exists. Boundaries exist.

At home? Ha! The work sneaks up behind you like a ninja in pyjamas.

So yes, sometimes sanity looks like lingering in your car after work.

Or finishing your coffee while it’s still hot. Or staring at your phone like it’s a lifeline while the house waits for you to return like a Netflix show without a skip intro button. These little pockets of “me time” are not selfish. They are survival.

Motherhood and the hustle do not come with a pause button. Balance is a myth. Survival is real. And letting yourself breathe doesn’t make you a bad mom; it makes you human.

So here’s a little secret… the next time you see a mom sitting at her desk, sipping coffee, scrolling aimlessly, or humming to herself… don’t judge.

She’s not slacking. She’s recharging. Because loving your family doesn’t mean you shouldn’t love yourself too.

And sometimes, the best thing you can do for your children is to be a mom who hasn’t lost her mind… yet.