‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho: Don’t give in to your fears

Do you believe in coincidence? Or are you one of those people who think everything happens for a reason? I often find myself in between the two, depending on how doubtful I feel on a given day. Most days, though, I lean toward the idea that nothing is accidental. That every event carries a thread of cause and effect. This tension between chance and destiny sits at the heart of Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist.

We meet Santiago, a boy whose family dreamed he would become a priest. He attends seminary school but soon realises that path is not for him. Longing to see the world, and with his father’s blessing, he chooses to become a shepherd, believing that tending flocks will allow him to wander across the land.

For Coelho, dreams are the language of God, the means by which our deepest desires are revealed. Santiago’s recurring dream tells him his treasure lies somewhere in the desert. To find it, he must leave behind the familiar and follow this vision, no matter how uncertain the road ahead.

“It is the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”

But not everyone dares to pursue their dreams or even has the curiosity to see what that path might look like. We see this in Santiago’s detour when he works for the crystal merchant in the market. The merchant, a devoted Muslim, has spent his life dreaming of visiting Mecca but refuses to act on it. For him, the dream itself is the fuel. To make it real would risk losing the very thing that gives his life meaning.

“I am afraid that if my dream is realised, I’ll have no reason to go on living. You want to realise your dreams. I just want to dream about Mecca.”

How often do we see it in real life? People wake up each day holding on to a dream but never move toward it. They continue to hope, but not to act. Because what happens after the dream is fulfilled? Does life lose its purpose once the horizon has been reached? That is the paradox of life. To do, or not to do.

“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” This theme pulses through Santiago’s journey. The universe speaks to him through omens, signs that guide his steps, and through people placed along his path to help him realise his heart’s desire. However, to notice these signs, you must be attuned. Attuned to your purpose so profoundly that you do not miss the whispers along the way.

And yet, amid the pursuit of dreams, Coelho reminds us not to forget the beauty of the journey itself. It is never only about the destination. It is also about the life lived in between, the small moments that carry eternity within them.

“The secret is here in the present. If you pay attention to the present, you can improve upon it. And if you improve the present, what comes later will also be better.”

And then, love enters the story. Fatima, the woman Santiago meets at the oasis, brings a new layer to his pursuit of treasure. His dream is no longer just for himself but also for the woman he loves. “Because when we love, we always strive to become better than we are.” That is the power of genuine love.

Following a dream always requires courage. Santiago faces many obstacles, moments when he is forced to detour, because things rarely go according to plan. The desert tests him deeply, pushing at his courage and his desire to keep going.

And isn’t that how life often feels? There will always be a point when the pursuit gets so hard that you want to give up. But it is in staying the course and persevering that you are transformed. You finish the journey as someone stronger, wiser, and braver than the person who first set out.

Some will find the ideas too simplistic, even unfair to women. The women of the desert, like Fatima, are expected to remain at home and wait while the men pursue their dreams. And not everyone can pursue a single dream for their entire life. Seasons change, and so do our desires. There should always be room to change your mind and to reinvent your dreams.

Even with its flaws, The Alchemist leaves readers with lessons worth carrying with them. To listen to your heart. To dare to act on your dreams. To pay attention to the signs along your way. Whether you call it coincidence or destiny, Coelho suggests that the universe is constantly moving with us, if only we are brave enough to notice.