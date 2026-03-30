‘The Metamorphosis’ by Franz Kafka: What now?

“Would you still love me if I were a worm?” No, absolutely not. That is, at least, what The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka suggests. It is a question that may sound absurd but carries deeper philosophical weight.

The story opens with Gregor Samsa waking one morning and realising he has transformed into a giant insect. At first, he thinks it is a bad dream. It cannot be real. His immediate concern is that he will be late for work as a travelling salesperson. “What’s happened to me?” he thought. It wasn’t a dream. His room, a proper human room, although a little too small, lay peacefully between its four familiar walls.

It is striking how Gregor worries about his job in his current state. One would expect him to focus on how to get himself out of such a situation. But it is not entirely surprising when your identity has been shaped by what you provide. Gregor is the sole breadwinner. He supports his ageing parents and his younger sister, who dreams of going to music school. His life has been built around being useful to others.

Gregor’s story reflects something many of us recognise. When asked to describe ourselves, we often turn to roles. A teacher. A mother. A job title. Rarely do we sit with who we are outside of what we do. And I am not pointing a finger. I have found myself asking the same question. Who am I when all of this is stripped away?

As the provider, Gregor has carried his family without question. At one point, he wonders how different things might feel if someone helped him. But when his family discovers what he has become, their concern quickly shifts. It is not about how to help Gregor. It is about what his condition means for them. For the first time, they face the possibility of having to work and support themselves.

“Should he really call for help, though…? Despite all the difficulties he was in, he could not suppress a smile at this thought.” There is something painful in this moment. The hesitation. The awareness that even in his worst state, asking for help does not come naturally. It reflects an understanding that the care he gave may not be returned.

Kafka does not state it directly, but the story raises an uncomfortable possibility. In some relationships, love can begin to look conditional. That usefulness can become the measure of worth. It is not always said, but it can be felt.

Gregor’s absence from work is treated with suspicion almost immediately. A man who has never missed a day is questioned within hours. It forces a difficult question. What is the point of constant sacrifice if it holds so little weight the moment you can no longer perform?

As Gregor’s condition does not change, his family begins to adjust to life without him. Their initial concern fades into frustration, then into rejection. What was once care becomes tolerance, and eventually, a desire to move on without him.

One of the most difficult things to witness is Gregor’s own response. Even in this state, he thinks of his family. He worries about being a burden. He does not turn inward to ask what remains of him beyond what he can provide. There is a kind of hopelessness in him, one that feels less like acceptance and more like being stuck.

This short novella is simple in form but heavy in what it carries. It explores identity, belonging, social isolation, self-erasure, and the loss of purpose. It leaves questions rather than answers. What does it mean to be human when everything that once defined you is gone?

This is also a story that invites personal interpretation. Gregor’s transformation can be read in many ways. For some, it may reflect mental health struggles. For others, it may point to serious illness or even disability.

Regardless of how one reads it, the question it raises remains unsettling. How are you treated when you can no longer function as you once did? How do the people around you respond when you need care instead of providing it? What happens when you are no longer useful at work?

It becomes a question of how disposable human beings can feel in certain conditions. This may not be true in every case, but it happens often enough to be difficult to ignore.

Kafka does not offer comfort. But the story invites you to look more closely at your own life. To question what you hold onto. To ask where your sense of self truly comes from. Because if it is built only on what you give, what remains when you can no longer give at all?