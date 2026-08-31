To the entrepreneur who thinks they've failed

A reader wrote to me, revealing that after three years of freelancing, building his own client base and calling himself an entrepreneur, he has returned to corporate life after a rough time with his business. He mentioned that he felt embarrassed and as if he had failed. I’m responding publicly because I know he is not alone and this may resonate with someone else.

Dear entrepreneur turned employee,

First, thank you for being so candid. I was genuinely grateful to receive your email. You're speaking for far more people than you realise, including many who have felt the same but never found the courage to say it aloud.

When we change careers, we often assume we're only changing jobs, but in reality, we're changing identities. Organisational psychologist Herminia Ibarra has written extensively about this idea, arguing that career transitions require us to reconstruct our professional identity, not simply update our job title.

That explains why returning to corporate can feel surprisingly painful. You are grieving a story you told yourself about who you were. "The entrepreneur." "The founder." "The person who bet on themselves."

One of the biggest lies we tell ourselves is that corporate life and entrepreneurship sit on opposite sides of the spectrum. One represents safety; the other represents courage. One is ordinary; the other is extraordinary. But real life is rarely that simple.

Corporate life teaches lessons that entrepreneurship cannot. You learn how complex organisations operate, how to collaborate across teams, how to navigate systems larger than yourself and how to execute consistently over time.

Entrepreneurship teaches lessons that corporate life rarely can. You learn to think like an owner. You become comfortable with uncertainty. You develop resilience, resourcefulness and an instinct for solving problems before someone asks you to.

These aren't competing identities. They're complementary ones. The entrepreneur in you doesn't disappear because you've accepted a salary. That identity walks into the office with you.

You will probably notice inefficiencies others overlook. You'll understand customers differently because you've depended on them for your livelihood. You'll ask questions about value, costs and opportunities because you've experienced what it feels like when every invoice matters. These traits make you a better employee. You haven’t failed or gone backwards. You now embody a set of skills and knowledge that a classroom education could never offer. You are better.

Yet still there is a lingering feeling that follows you. Shame.

I get it, in a culture that increasingly celebrates entrepreneurship, returning to employment can feel like admitting defeat. Social media has only amplified that narrative. We celebrate founders, side hustles and financial independence. We post resignation letters. We applaud people for becoming their own boss. But it’s not often that we celebrate tough decisions or discernment.

Sometimes the wisest decision isn't to keep pushing through a business that no longer serves you, but to recognise that your next season requires stability instead of uncertainty. You are brave and discerning! Do not let shame blind you to that.

Some of the most important seasons of our careers are the ones that look least impressive from the outside. They are the seasons where we sharpen our judgement, deepen our expertise and quietly prepare for opportunities we cannot yet see.

Consider that this isn't the end of your entrepreneurial story, but a chapter that looks different. Life, just like a career, is rarely built in a straight line. The two unfold through seasons of risk and seasons of stability, seasons of building and seasons of learning. And neither is more valuable than the other. Each prepares us for what comes next.

So don't measure your career by whether you're self-employed or employed. Consider who you're becoming in the process: the resilience you are developing, the perspective you are honing and more. These characteristics will remain with you regardless of your title. Keep forging forward. And remember I’m rooting for you!

Warmly,

Charlotte.