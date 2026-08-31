Italy's population to shrink by 4 million by 2050

Rome. Italy's population will shrink by almost 4 million by 2050, undermining the sustainability of its economy and welfare system as ​the proportion of elderly people increases, national statistics bureau ‌ISTAT warned on Monday.

In new demographic projections extending to 2080, ISTAT said Italy's resident population would fall to 55 million in 2050 from 58.9 million at ​the start of 2025, before dropping to 45.8 million by ​2080.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said when she took office ⁠in 2022 that boosting the birth rate would be a government ​priority, but her efforts have produced scant results.

Births have declined steadily since 2008 ​and fell last year to around 355,000, the lowest number since Italy's unification in 1861, while deaths have risen as the population ages.

ISTAT said annual births ​would now remain broadly stable until 2030, before falling to 335,000 ​by 2050.

Deaths were projected to rise from about 652,000 last year to a ‌peak ⁠of 869,000 in 2058 as Italy's large post-war baby boom generation reaches old age.

The share of Italians aged 65 or over is expected to jump to 34.5% in 2050 from 24.7% in 2025, while ​the proportion of ​people of working ⁠age, defined as 15 to 64 years old, will fall to 55.3% from 63.4%.

A shrinking pool of ​workers and a surging number of pensioners will pose "new ​challenges ⁠to the economic system and welfare," ISTAT noted.