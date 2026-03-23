Working motherhood is a season of redesign

Last week, in honour of Women’s Month, I wrote about maternity leave as a quiet but revealing test of an organisation’s preparedness and its commitment to psychological safety. This week, I want to widen the lens and talk about the reality of navigating motherhood.

I am not a mother yet, and I do not claim expertise, but I’m a sister, friend, colleague, and a woman. So I reached out to my network and invited working mothers to answer questions like: What kind of support makes a real difference to navigating motherhood at work? What support looks good on paper but fails in practice? How do expectations shift? And what do workplaces consistently misunderstand about working mothers? Their honest responses shaped this article.

I used to think the hardest part of working motherhood would be logistics, but I did not expect how quickly the conversation moved away from to-do lists into the fear of “slipping”, of no longer being as sharp, fast, or as reliable. “It was like watching a version of me that I had worked so hard to build slowly disappear,” said a mother of a toddler.

Many high-performing women are struggling because they are trying to apply perfectionist standards to a season of life that requires redesign. "I realised that my life had expanded... I was trying to use the same system post- motherhood, a completely different season...Once I stopped measuring myself by who I was before, everything became more practical (sustainable),” said a mother of four.

In many social circles, we often talk about “balance” as the goal, yet balance implies equal weight, constant calibration, and personal failure when things tip. Motherhood exposes how unrealistic that idea is. What I learnt was that motherhood does not require perfection; it requires sustainable systems and a good measure of grace for yourself.

High-performing women tend to feel this tension most acutely. The habits that once fuelled success, saying yes, pushing through, and managing everything personally, do not translate well into a season where energy, time, and attention are divided in new ways. It took a full year for a friend to reach this conclusion, after months of guilt for leaving meetings early to go home and breastfeed, even though she had earned a promotion just a year earlier.

Sustainable working motherhood begins when the focus shifts from doing more to designing better. That means replacing daily improvisation with predictable rhythms and building routines that reduce decision fatigue.

It also means redefining delegation. Many mothers carry an invisible load because asking for help feels like failure. In reality, delegation is not about offloading responsibility. It is about distributing competence. While this insight is often applied to the office, my colleague applied it at home. At the time, she had no house help, so she began allowing small, age-appropriate contributions, which built confidence and eased the quiet pressure she felt to hold everything together.

I learnt that motherhood requires clearer boundaries around energy. “I used to be go-go-go all the time before kids… but now, I don’t negotiate my rest… It’s a priority… My kids don't understand the concept of me being tired…,” said a working mom of two.

Motherhood reshapes ambition, not by shrinking it, but by forcing it to become more intentional. The goal is no longer to do everything alone or perfectly; the goal is to build a life that allows you to keep showing up without losing yourself in the process.

If you are a working mother who feels like you are slipping, it may not be because you are failing; it could be because the system you are using no longer serves the life you are living.

The most important takeaway from all this was that success in this season cannot look the same as it did before. It’s not a loss, it’s evolution, which is proof that you are responding to life, not falling behind it.