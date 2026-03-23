Fuel security tightened as Tanzania moves to block shortages

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Tanzania has moved to calm growing public concern over fuel supply and prices, with Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi assuring that the country has sufficient reserves despite escalating global tensions triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with key stakeholders in the fuel supply chain and senior ministry officials in Dodoma on Monday, Mr Ndejembi issued firm directives to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability and prevent unjustified price increases.

With global oil markets under pressure, the country’s latest actions signal a determined effort to maintain stability at home while insulating its economy from international volatility.

During the meeting, the minister instructed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy to immediately form a multi-agency task force comprising officials from petroleum institutions, regulators, procurement agencies and security organs. The team will oversee operations at fuel depots nationwide and take action against traders accused of hoarding fuel to create artificial shortages and drive up prices.

“Authorities must ensure that all fuel available in depots is released into the market,” Mr Ndejembi said, warning that the government would take legal action against any businessperson found manipulating supply for profit.

Earlier this month, new fuel cap prices were announced by the energy regulator, with coastal regions recording notable increases, particularly in diesel, which has narrowed its price gap with petrol.

The urgency of Monday’s meeting reflects broader government efforts to safeguard national energy security. Just weeks ago, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed authorities to strengthen Tanzania’s strategic fuel reserves in response to global market instability.

Speaking during the launch of a major petroleum storage project in Dar es Salaam valued at Sh678.6 billion, the President emphasised the need for resilience against external shocks.

“We must ensure that our energy security is not compromised, and that supply remains stable for Tanzanians,” she said.

Yesterday, Mr Ndejembi directed revenue and port authorities to expedite the clearance and distribution of fuel cargo already approved for market release, emphasising that delays would not be tolerated.

The minister acknowledged that global fuel prices have surged sharply since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East but stressed that Tanzania is determined to shield its citizens from similar shocks.

“In the world market, fuel prices have more than doubled, but we do not want that situation to be replicated here,” he said. “The government will ensure prices remain reasonable.”

Mr Ndejembi reassured the public that comprehensive measures are in place to guarantee consistent supply, even as global availability remains strained. He also tasked procurement and petroleum agencies with ensuring that all contracted fuel shipments arrive on time and are promptly delivered to suppliers.

Supporting the minister’s position, the Permanent Secretary responsible for Energy and Natural Gas, Dr James Mataragio, said the government has intensified monitoring across the sector to prevent economic sabotage through hoarding or price manipulation.

“We will ensure that no one undermines the economy by withholding fuel or charging above approved prices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) confirmed that current fuel stocks are sufficient to sustain the country’s economic activities for at least four months, up to July 2026.