Zelenskiy says Ukraine wants to import gas from Mozambique

Kyiv. Ukraine ​is interested in importing liquefied natural gas from Mozambique, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, as ‌it struggles to meet its energy needs following years of Russian attacks on its production infrastructure.

Before the war, Ukraine met almost all of its gas needs through domestic production. But Russian strikes have meant that ​Ukraine has lost about half its gas output, Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said ​late last year.

Last autumn, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian gas production ⁠facilities, most of which are located in frontline regions in northeast and central Ukraine.

​Speaking on the Telegram messaging app after meeting with Mozambique President Daniel Chapo, Zelenskiy suggested ​that Kyiv could offer the southern African nation - which is battling an Islamist insurgency - support in countering its security challenges.

"Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies. Mozambique is interested in Ukraine's experience and technologies ​to strengthen its internal security and protect people from terror," Zelenskiy said, without providing any ​details of what volumes of gas might be involved in any deal.

Mozambique is a major African gas ‌producer, ⁠and in January the country and TotalEnergies announced that they would relaunch a LNG project, previously halted by the insurgency.

With capacity to produce 13 million metric tons of LNG annually, the project is expected to make Mozambique a major gas exporter.

Ukraine has not imported Russian gas since ​2015.

In recent years, Kyiv ​has also been ⁠expanding its LNG, establishing supplies of U.S. LNG from terminals in Poland and the Baltic countries.

Ukraine also imports U.S. LNG via so-called ​Vertical Corridor of pipelines from Greece.

European AGSI official energy data showed last week that ​Ukraine had begun ⁠storing gas in its underground facilities in preparation for the next heating season.