Powering progress: The inspiring story of Beatrice Alphonce and Jennifer Mbuya

Dar es Salaam. In Tanzania’s fast-evolving digital and corporate landscape, two women are quietly but powerfully shaping the future from different fronts: one through technology that drives millions of daily transactions and the other through strategic engagement that builds bridges between business, government and communities.

Beatrice Alphonce and Jennifer Mbuya embody the spirit of this year’s Rising Woman Initiative theme, “Give to Gain, Accelerate Her Rise,” each demonstrating that progress is not only about personal achievement but also about creating systems and opportunities that uplift others.

Together, Beatrice Alphonce and Jennifer Mbuya represent two powerful dimensions of leadership in today’s Tanzania, one rooted in technological innovation and operational excellence and the other in strategic influence and social impact.

Their journeys, though distinct, converge on a shared purpose: to create systems, opportunities and environments where others can succeed.

In doing so, they remind us that true leadership is not defined solely by titles or achievements, but by the ability to give, uplift and transform and in that giving, gain something far greater.

Beatrice Alphonce’s journey is rooted in technology, but her impact stretches far beyond code and systems.

As IT Manager for Airtel Money and Business Reporting, she sits at the heart of Tanzania’s mobile money ecosystem, overseeing platforms that power millions of transactions daily.

Her work ensures that payments go through seamlessly, systems remain stable and customers can rely on digital financial services at critical moments in their lives.

With over a decade of experience spanning global technology firm IBM, telecommunications giant Airtel Tanzania, Azampesa and now Airtel Money Tanzania, Beatrice has built a career defined by steady growth, technical mastery and strategic leadership.

From her early days as a Management Information System (MIS) Engineer to her current senior role, she has consistently positioned herself at the intersection of innovation and operational excellence.

“I graduated from the University of Dar es Salaam with a degree in computer science and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).”

Beatrice has developed a reputation for her expertise in system resilience, complex integrations and large-scale platform transformation.

Yet, behind these technical competencies lies a leadership philosophy grounded in discipline, curiosity and a deep sense of ownership.

Reflecting on her journey, she points to simple but powerful habits that shaped her path. “Early in my career, I cultivated a practice of attentiveness, taking notes, asking questions and actively applying what I learned.”

She approached every task with seriousness and accountability, building trust and credibility over time.

These qualities, combined with the values instilled by her parents—discipline, integrity, humility and a strong work ethic became the foundation of her professional growth.

In the world of technology, Beatrice believes results speak louder than words.

“Stable systems, accurate reconciliations and consistent revenue growth are, in my view, the ultimate indicators of success. This results-driven mindset has allowed me to thrive in a field where performance is measurable and impact is tangible.”

At the same time, she brings a human perspective to her work. For Beatrice, every transaction processed on a mobile money platform represents a real-life story: a parent paying school fees, a patient settling a hospital bill, or a young professional beginning their savings journey.

Ensuring the reliability, security and convenience of these platforms is therefore not just a technical responsibility but a social one.

Her leadership style reflects a careful balance between firmness and approachability.

She values listening not merely to respond, but to understand and emphasizes designing solutions from the customer’s perspective rather than purely from a technical standpoint.

This approach has helped her align technology strategies with business goals while maintaining a strong focus on user needs.

Beatrice is also a firm advocate for greater representation of women in leadership, particularly in technology and financial services.

She notes that women bring a unique and essential perspective, especially in sectors like mobile money, where they make up a significant portion of the customer base.

Their lived experiences, she argues, are critical in shaping products that are inclusive and responsive to the needs of the entire market.

Her advice to young women aspiring to enter the technology field is both practical and empowering: build strong problem-solving skills, cultivate resilience and never stop learning.

She encourages them to read widely, seek opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and adopt the mindset of “jiongeze” going the extra mile.

For Beatrice, consistent effort always yields returns, whether in the form of growth, opportunity, or progress.

While Beatrice is driving change from within the technology infrastructure, Jennifer Mbuya is influencing impact through people, policy and partnerships.

Currently serving as manager for corporate and government affairs at Airtel Tanzania, Jennifer plays a pivotal role in connecting the company with external stakeholders, including government institutions, regulators and corporate partners.

Her work involves navigating complex regulatory environments, supporting strategic planning and ensuring that the company maintains strong, transparent and mutually beneficial relationships with key actors.

Jennifer’s career, however, did not begin in corporate boardrooms. It started with a purpose-driven role at the Mara Foundation, where she worked as a country representative connecting mentors with young mentees.

This early experience shaped her understanding of the transformative power of mentorship, networks and opportunity principles that continue to guide her leadership approach today.

Over the years, she has built a diverse career across telecommunications, finance, hospitality and international development.

“This cross-sector exposure has made her a versatile and adaptable leader, capable of navigating different environments with confidence and insight. It has also strengthened her ability to approach challenges with empathy and a broader perspective.”

Central to Jennifer’s philosophy is the belief that challenges are opportunities for growth.

Rather than being discouraged by obstacles, she approaches them with curiosity, asking what lessons they hold and how they can contribute to her development.

“This mindset has enabled me to evolve into a thoughtful and resilient leader.”

In her current role, she is leveraging her position to drive meaningful social impact, particularly in the area of women’s empowerment.

Through initiatives such as Airtel Divas, she has supported programs that provide care and recognition to cancer patients and survivor groups that are often overlooked but in need of support and dignity.

One of her most significant contributions is her involvement in the Airtel FursaLab program, an initiative focused on equipping young people with digital and entrepreneurial skills.

Based at Kijitonyama Sayansi Secondary School, the program has become a platform for nurturing innovation and empowering youth, particularly women, to build sustainable livelihoods.

“So far, more than 1,547 women have been trained through Airtel Fursa Lab, many of whom have gone on to start businesses, pursue careers in technology and become role models within their communities.”

For Jennifer, this kind of impact represents the true essence of leadership not just achieving personal success, but creating pathways for others to thrive.”

She strongly believes that women’s representation in leadership is essential for inclusive and balanced decision-making.

However, she also acknowledges the persistent barriers many women face, including limited access to mentorship, societal expectations and workplace challenges.

Addressing these issues, she emphasizes, requires intentional efforts such as mentorship programs, supportive policies and inclusive work environments.

Looking ahead, Jennifer remains committed to expanding initiatives like FursaLab to reach more regions and empower even more women and youth.