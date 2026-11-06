The untold struggles of breaking into Tanzania’s arts industry

Across the vibrant cultural hubs of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Stone Town, young musicians, actors, dancers, and visual artists are pushing artistic boundaries, drawing global eyes to Tanzania’s rich storytelling heritage.

Yet, behind the alluring stage lights, sold-out performances, and polished music videos lies a stark and troubling reality.

For many emerging talents, the journey toward breaking into the arts industry comes at a steep, often unspoken personal cost.

Behind closed doors at auditions, casting sessions, rehearsals, and backstage networking events, young artists particularly newcomers desperate for their first major breakthrough –face systemic power imbalances, sexual harassment, and blatant abuse of authority.

In an industry where access to jobs and professional networks is controlled by a handful of influential gatekeepers, the ambition to be noticed frequently places aspiring creators in risky and highly vulnerable positions.

A survey conducted by the Beat shows that some producers, talent managers, casting directors, and project leaders hold immense sway over who receives a role, a recording opportunity, or a spot on a festival lineup.

“For a young person entering the industry, challenging inappropriate demands or standing up to harassment carries the immediate threat of professional blacklisting, losing vital industry relationships, and being excluded from future projects,” said a renowned artist, Ms Sauda Simba.

This hostile dynamic fosters a culture of quiet acceptance, where harmful practices persist unchecked behind the scenes.

Emerging artists are often forced to weigh their personal dignity against their career prospects, enduring abusive behaviour rather than risking total exclusion from the industry.

“The fear of being isolated or labelled as problematic deters us from speaking out, allowing perpetrators to operate with impunity across auditions, mentorship setups, and backstage interactions,’ opened up a young artist, Ms Maryline Amos.

Recognising the urgent need to confront these hidden harms, innovative national initiatives are stepping up to challenge the status quo.

On October 28, 2026, at the Nafasi Art Space in Dar es Salaam, a pioneering initiative titled FIT for PSEAH (Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment) brought these difficult conversations into the public square.

Implemented by the Tanzania Bora Initiative in partnership with Kuckuck Produktion and supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania, the engagement marked the culmination of activities spanning seven regions across the nation.

Rather than relying solely on conventional panel discussions or speeches, the initiative harnessed the transformative power of forum theatre and music.

Unlike traditional drama, where the audience remains passive spectators, forum theatre actively invites the audience to interrupt scenes, question the decisions of characters on stage, and suggest alternative, empowering actions.

By enacting realistic scenarios based on actual industry experiences, ranging from coercive audition setups to backstage harassment, the project enabled participants to identify abusive dynamics that had previously been normalised.

As one participating project director and scriptwriter, Sophia Tumaini, observed: "Forum theatre allows us to receive feedback directly from the audience while we are still on stage."

While creative engagements succeed in sparking awareness, experts stress that lasting safety requires robust institutional reforms and enforceable safeguards across all creative spaces.

A gender expert and consultant with the Tanzania Bora Initiative, Ms Sima Bateyunga, emphasised that the creative sector must rapidly transition beyond awareness campaigns to establishing formal, transparent reporting structures.

She urged arts organisations, production houses, and media platforms to appoint designated, trained safeguarding officers capable of handling sensitive complaints, protecting whistleblowers, and guiding survivors to essential legal, medical, and psychological support services.

"Having reporting mechanisms is not enough. Institutions must ensure that complaints are investigated and appropriate action is taken. Survivors must also be supported to access legal, medical and psychological services," the gender expert stated.

She further stressed: "Every organisation should make it clear where someone can report an incident, who is responsible for receiving the complaint and what happens after a report has been made."

International development partners have similarly underlined that genuine progress will be judged by cultural and structural changes rather than mere event metrics.

Speaking at the Nafasi Art Space engagement, Head of Cooperation and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania, Mr Holger Tausch, highlighted that safeguarding policies must translate into lived workplace standards.

"They require a culture in which people understand their rights, feel safe to speak up and know that their concerns will be taken seriously," Mr Tausch remarked, stressing that the true measure of success lies in whether conversations spark stronger accountability and meaningful behavioural shifts across institutions.

The realities exposed within the arts sector align closely with findings from related professional fields in Tanzania, where dependency and power disparities similarly expose workers to exploitation.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre’s (LHRC) Tanzania Human Rights Report 2024 documented repeated cases of sexual extortion targeting women seeking employment and female workers across various sectors.

These figures underscore how deeply embedded unequal power dynamics remain in environments where career progression hinges on managerial discretion.

The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190) explicitly dictates that protection against workplace abuse must extend beyond permanent employees to encompass interns, trainees, job applicants, and individuals working in both formal and informal creative settings.

In the context of Tanzania's creative economy, this mandates that safeguarding protections must cover auditions, filming sets, rehearsals, backstage dressing rooms, and industry networking events.

The culmination of the FIT for PSEAH initiative across seven Tanzanian regions demonstrates that creative communities are ready to break their silence and demand systemic change.