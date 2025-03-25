RISING WOMAN 2025: Khadija Said’s journey: A testament to the power of relentless pursuit of passion

Khadija Ally Said is a woman of many roles—businesswoman, educator, and politician—whose journey is defined by resilience, perseverance, and a passion for community service.

As the Managing Director of Haiba Ya Afrika Limited, a company dedicated to the production and promotion of honey products in Tanzania, she has successfully balanced her corporate responsibilities with a significant political position.

She currently serves as the Dar es Salaam Regional chairwoman for ruling party, CCM’s Parent Wing in the Dar es Salaam region.

Khadija’s professional and leadership trajectory is rooted in a solid academic background. Holding a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Dar es Salaam, she attributes much of her ability to effect change to the knowledge and skills gained through her studies.

“I started as a young activist 24 years ago through a network of organisations working for children in Tanzania. At that time, the United Nations was in the process of drafting an international convention on the rights of the child (UNCRC), and each member state was given the task of ensuring that the voices of children were heard in the preparation process,” she recalls.

Her activism took a defining turn when she participated in presenting children’s opinions at a special United Nations General Assembly Session for Children (UNGASS).

This early exposure to leadership and advocacy led to her election as the first Secretary General of Tanzania’s children’s council, giving her the platform to help shape policies affecting young people.

She took part in numerous initiatives, including radio and television programmes, conferences, and government consultations, to ensure youth perspectives were adequately represented.

One of the most memorable aspects of her activism was participating in the development of the National Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty (MKUKUTA), as well as reviewing Child Protection and Development policies and the Complimentary Basic Education in Tanzania (COBET) programme.

These experiences laid the foundation for her continued dedication to social change.

In 2014, Khadija ventured into entrepreneurship with a vision that was both personal and transformative. She embarked on a journey to create a natural honey brand that would not only celebrate the rich flavours of Tanzanian honey but also honour the woman who had shaped her life—her mother.

“Growing up, I witnessed her tireless efforts to provide for our family. Her unwavering dedication left an indelible mark on my life. I wanted to honour her legacy through my business,” she says.

This led to the birth of Asaliyabibi, a brand inspired by her mother’s resilience. More than just a business venture, Asaliyabibi became a means to support women entrepreneurs in the honey industry by purchasing raw honey directly from them.

“Firstly, I aimed to support women entrepreneurs in the honey business by purchasing their raw honey and empowering them economically. To achieve this, I focused on sourcing honey exclusively from women in Goweko and Malongwe villages in the Tabora region,” she says.

Over the past decade, Asaliyabibi has grown into one of Tanzania’s leading natural honey brands, earning both local and international recognition for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community empowerment.

Reflecting on her journey, Khadija remains guided by her mother’s wise words: “Hard work, determination, and a passion for making a difference can take you far.”

When asked about her sources of inspiration, Khadija points to two remarkable women: her mother and President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“My mother’s unwavering dedication to our family and her resilience in the face of numerous challenges instilled in me values of hard work and perseverance. Her struggles reflect the experiences of many African women whose contributions often go unnoticed,” she says.

President Hassan’s historic ascension to the presidency has further reinforced Khadija’s belief in women’s leadership.

“Her rise to the highest office in the land has inspired me to challenge the status quo and push for more women to take their rightful place in leadership,” she notes.

Motivated by this, Khadija returned to politics in 2022 after a 20-year hiatus, determined to pave the way for more women to pursue leadership positions.

For Khadija, success is not merely about personal achievement but about creating opportunities for others.

“For me, success is the ability to live life on your own terms, to contribute meaningfully to society, and to reach your full potential,” she explains.

Balancing business, politics, and community service has come with its share of challenges.

As a female leader in politics, Khadija faces unique pressures, with over 300,000 people looking to her for results.

“The pressure can be overwhelming,” she admits.

“Moreover, societal expectations and scepticism about women in leadership positions can be daunting. We’re constantly under scrutiny, and sometimes even fellow women may challenge us when we outperform them,” she adds.

In business, where she has been operating for 10 years she says she has navigated difficulties such as volatile markets and the unpredictable pricing of raw honey.

“We often face difficulties sourcing quality honey from local beehives,” she says.

“Suppliers may lack knowledge of international standards, and ensuring consistency can be tough. Sometimes, we must make the difficult decision to reject honey that doesn’t meet our high standards.”

Despite these challenges, Khadija remains steadfast in her belief in women’s potential to lead and effect meaningful change.

“To other women who aspire to reach where I am today, my advice is to never give up. Believe in yourself, stay true to your values, and be prepared for both success and setbacks. Cultivate a deep sense of spirituality; prayer and faith are powerful sources of strength. With determination, anything is possible.”

Looking ahead, she has ambitious plans to expand her political career and further her mission of empowering women.

“I hope to serve at a national or even international level, making a more significant impact on the global stage,” she says.

In addition to politics, she aims to grow Asaliyabibi by expanding into new markets while continuing to empower women, adolescent girls, and individuals with special needs.

Through every challenge and triumph, Khadija remains committed to building a legacy that transcends business and politics—one that uplifts communities and inspires the next generation of leaders.



