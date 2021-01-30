The extraordinary journey of Dr Joyce Singano

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A remarkable woman, Tanzanian scientist Dr Joyce Singano, 69, became the first African to be awarded the ‘Brady Medal.’

This is the highest accolade given to micropaleontology scientists who have had major influence in the field by means of excellent research and service to the community.

Dr Singano was born on June 6, 1951 in a little village called Mzambarauni, in Muheza district, Tanga region as a 6th born to a family of 11 children.

Woman had a chance to interview Dr Singano on her journey and how she was able to achieve so much in her life, including being Tanzania’s first micro-palaeontologist.





When did you discover that you wanted to be a micro palaeontologist?

Advertisement

As part of the requirement for fulfilment of my master’s degree, I was required to do research and write a dissertation for 9 months. My research was on Foraminifera as a tool in Biostratigraphy Age Dating of Petroleum Exploration wells.

In this project, I used samples from Songo Songo wells No. 4. I was introduced to Foraminifera by Dr Gisela Prasad, then a Head of Department of Geology at the University of Dar es Salaam. This was the beginning of my new life in the Petroleum industry and my future career which saw me through to retirement.

Upon completion of my masters, I was more knowledgeable on forams, then I went to work at the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), becoming the first Micro palaeontologist, not only in TPDC but Tanzania as a whole.

I advanced my career with a masters in Micropaleontology from the University College of Swansea (Wales) and eventually a PhD from the University College of London (UCL).

My passion for Foraminifera grew the more I worked on them. Working for an exploration directorate meant having to work on a longer range in the stratigraphic column.

Dr Singano and colleagues on the field doing research on fossils in Lindi. PHOTO | COURTESY





What has fascinated you most about palaeontology?

I enjoyed working from Late Cretaceous and younger. Early Cretaceous was manageable. However, sediments older than that was a nightmare. Jurassic was an overdose, too much for me. I never tested my feelings to that limit. Forams were such a joy to work with, I called them my babies. I got so much used to them that I could tell a sample was rich in forams as I washed it.

Is there something you will never forget in your work years?

A major milestone was the opportunity to work with researchers from the United Kingdom, Professor Paul Pearson and Dr Chris Nicholas in 1997. What a bond it was and a learning experience I will never forget in my life.

It all started when Prof Paul Pearson made an enquiry regarding Prof Fred Banner’s collections that he had seen at British Natural History Museums. Little did he know that I am also fond of the collections and also Prof Fred Banner’s student for both MSc in Micropaleontology and my PhD.

It started with a sport sample collection with a bush Geologist like me and a very experienced Geologist. It was really interesting how we worked together and still a mystery but it worked.

This was in the early days when even a phone call meant going to the post office to place a call and waiting outside to be connected to a phone booth.

Field work sample analysis was followed by drilling of boreholes which was named Tanzania Drilling Program.

The quality of the forams collected from the outcrops was so good that several studies were started and, therefore, more scientists/researchers were invited to join the group. It involved several nationalities and more TPDC Geologists were involved into what became the Tanzania Drilling Program.

Drilling time saw the group grow bigger and bigger and a lot of publications were made from the study of the samples.

Informal friendship was developed. I now feel at home visiting any of my colleagues in the UK, Ireland or USA. The wine sessions are worth remembering. It made me learn a lot, especially other people’s culture.

I believe my colleagues also learnt a lot about the African culture from the Tanzanians in the group. A lot of teasing and happiness





Who is the one person that greatly shaped your life?

I was educated thanks to my father’s awareness of the advantages of formal education. I was also lucky that my early education was a combination of religious teachings from English Anglican nuns at an old school in Magila, Muheza district and I also attended boarding school.

I call it lucky because it took me out of the village environment to a different location and surroundings altogether. I cherish all the memories of these places because they prepared me profoundly for a future filled with different types of people from multitude of cultures where I can live with peers comfortably. My inspiration was also built further by joining the girl’s guide inspired by the tutelage of Sister Mary Stella CSP. A character building step which prepared me to assist the needy and the culture of doing good deeds as a daily necessity.

My education was straightforward, going from Secondary School O-Level, to high school A-Level then on to the University.





Your advice on sciences, especially to women and girls

My advice to young girls and women is to be encouraged in whatever they do. Hard work is always rewarded.

There is Happiness in doing Science subjects. You just need to put effort into it. Love what you do and give it all your energy. Commitment and dedication are key.

In terms of preparation for the future, woman and girls should be nurtured to win. Right from the beginning they should be given the right atmosphere and facilitated with enough books, laboratories and good teachers.