UBA Bank celebrates women’s day by challenging gender work-life balance

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. United Bank for Africa - Tanzania LTD (UBA) on Wednesday March 10 held discussion with members of staff, customers on the various strategies that will help families maintain a normal work life balance.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during a panel discussion which marked International Women Day for Bank for Africa (UBA) Tanzania with theme Gender Work Life balance, the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Brendansia Kileo said in maintaining a balance of social and working life they decided to have their male colleagues air out their perception and views on the topic and share various initiatives used to support women in attaining the desired balance.

"We have included men to be able to get the ideas they are thinking of in partnership and to support women so that they can fulfill their dreams and responsibilities both at home and at work."

She added: Within the society we see many women failing to fulfill their dreams or overwhelmed by work responsibilities, many men do not provide the necessary co-operation to ensure those dreams are achieved, but as UBA Bank Tanzania we choose to challenge a cooperation between the genders so that they can work together collaboratively to achieve their dreams and solve various challenges that arise in their lives and develop the wheel of success.

UBA Bank Tanzania Chief Finance Officer Mr. Chomete Hussein, said that in order to develop a Work life balance, the male gender need to be more cooperative and assist their counterparts in their social roles without stereotyping the chores or roles for being for male or female.

UBA Bank Tanzania Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Brendansia Kileo stresses a point during a dialogue discussion with members of staff, customers and Tanzania at large on various strategies that will help families maintain a normal work life balance to mark this years’ World Women's Day hosted by the bank in Dar es Salaam today.

Speaking during the event, UBA Chief Operations Officer, Ms Flavia Kiyanga said a mother is a person who has a great responsibility to the family because in our African tradition the mother has to look after the house, children and everything needed in the family to ensure it is done well because that's how society defines it.

“ However, times are changing and women are becoming more exposed and independent with time, "its high time for our male gender generation to change their way of thinking and growth because women are becoming independent, conscious and Couragers, instead of looking at them as a threat, they should be viewed as a source of support, growth, help and by combining forces together the unity between a strong male and female makes a great family instead of one being co-dependant on the other" said Madam Kiyanga.

The dialogue was also joined by UBA Bank Tanzania Head of the Public Sector Mr. Mathias Ninga who said that father and mother are both the heads of the family, so there is more of a balance if the two genders agree on equal responsibilities to the family as opposed to former notion that the father/male are the only financial sponsors of the family.

“All family members must be patient in their daily lives due to challenges they face, so it is good to listen and consult to make sure they achieve their goals, it should be understood that even though a mother may not be financially contributing to the family but she devotes valuable time, patience, creativity and experience to ensure things are running smoothly, these are not quantifiable values that can be in financial form but a very vital for the family thus women must also be heads in families,” he added