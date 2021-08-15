On the recent days, there has been a rise on young entrepreneurs in Tanzania. This brings hope to the future of Tanzania as young people have been on top of the game with creating entrepreneurial platforms with support from different stakeholders, family and teachers.

Youth Investors Association is an organisation that was created by enthusiastic young people with support from parents and teachers. This organisation comprises of young people under the age of 18 who are determined to create a business platform that supports the youth and helps in giving back.

The founders of this organisation are 17-year-old Joseph Mramba who is the founder & President, 16-year-old Joel Mkanza who is the vice President and 16-year-old Zubena Hussen who is the Programs Manager.

The organisation was founded in 2020, and their main goal has been to empower the youth and teach them better ways to invest money and saving for small businesses. Their vision is to reach out to youth and relay to them about opportunities for their future which will help to curb and reduce the unemployment rate which is constantly on the rise.

The organisation is also taking an initiative to establish Youth Investment Association Clubs in schools and have successfully established the YIA clubs in Crown Secondary School and Kibaha Secondary School. By establishing these clubs, the organisation will get an opportunity to reach many youths and this will bring their vision to fruition.

As one of the initial initiatives the organisation has started to conduct seminars. The association had their first opening seminar at Crown Secondary School where they spoke to students about the many things that affect entrepreneurship.

The organisation also plans to be community sensitive and with that in mind they have established a giving back to the community movement. For their first give back they gave necessities to a charity group in “BUNJU B” called SIFA Group Foundation Children Centre. They have also gotten involved with the environment cleaning movement.

Running an organization is not easy. The students are facing various challenges such as a lack of funds, lack of expert advice and absence of networking opportunities which would be useful in expanding their horizons.





Written by Diana Elinam & Joseph Mramba