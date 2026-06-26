ZIFF returns to Stone Town, brings cinema, culture and new creative debates

The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) 2026 officially opened in Stone Town, Zanzibar, ushering in several days of film screenings, cultural showcases and industry dialogue against the island’s historic backdrop.

This year’s festival is being held under the theme “AI and the Art of Storytelling,” reflecting ZIFF’s growing engagement with technology and its impact on African and global creative industries.

Opening day activities begun with a vibrant street parade through Stone Town, featuring musicians, performers and cultural groups that transform the UNESCO World Heritage Site into a moving celebration of art, heritage and creativity.

Among the cultural highlights is a special performance by the Hadzabe community, whose traditional music and storytelling captivate audiences and bring an indigenous perspective to the festival’s opening programme.

As crowds line the narrow streets of Stone Town, many describe the atmosphere as unlike any other event on the island.

“I come every year because ZIFF makes the whole city feel alive,” says film enthusiast Salma Ali from Zanzibar. “I normally enjoy movie marathons and not just that, everywhere you turn there is music, culture, conversation and creativity.”

For many filmmakers attending the festival, ZIFF remain-s an important gateway to wider visibility and international audiences.

“Being here means visibility,” says Kenyan film lover Brian Wangeshi. “It means your story is not only seen locally but has the chance to travel. ZIFF gives independent filmmakers a real platform.”

His sentiments are echoed by Tanzanian filmmaker Dennis Mchanga, who describes the festival as more than just a screening venue.

As a newcomer, he shares, “I’ve realised you don’t just screen your film here… you learn, you connect and you grow.”

“That is what makes ZIFF special,” adds Mr Mchanga.

Visitors attending the festival for the first time are equally impressed by the scale of the celebrations.

“The energy is incredible,” says tourist and film lover Kim Groth from the United Kingdom. “I didn’t expect Stone Town to feel like this. It is as if the entire city becomes part of the festival.”

The evening programme continues with the official opening ceremony, bringing together filmmakers, cultural stakeholders, diplomats and creative industry professionals from across Africa and beyond. Speakers highlight the role of storytelling in preserving cultural identity while creating economic opportunities within the creative sector.

The festival also open-s conversations around the growing role of artificial intelligence in storytelling and the creative industries.

Speaking during one of the discussions, ZIFF Chief Executive Officer Joseph Mwale note-s that AI is increasingly becoming a tool for creators rather than a replacement for them.

“AI can help filmmakers visualise their ideas more easily, assist digital game creators in building immersive and engaging worlds, and enable creators across various fields to develop and bring their ideas to life faster and more efficiently,” Mwale says.

The discussion raises an important question for the future of the creative sector: what happens to storytelling when machines can write text, create images, compose music and even generate complete narratives?

“This raises an important question: what is the future of storytelling when machines can write text, create images, compose music and even generate complete narratives?” he adds.

Participants at the session express differing views on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the arts.

“Some people see AI as a challenge to human creativity, while others view it as an opportunity to enhance and expand creative possibilities,” says one panellist.

For filmmaker Dennis Mchanga, technology should be viewed as a tool that complements rather than replaces human creativity.

“At the end of the day, technology can support the creative process, but stories still need a human voice, human experiences and human emotions. That is what audiences connect with,” he says.

Film enthusiast Brian Wangeshi shares a similar view, saying AI could help make filmmaking more accessible to emerging creators.

“If these tools help young creators tell their stories better and reach wider audiences, then that is something worth embracing. The important thing is that the stories remain authentic,” he says.

For local residents, the festival represents more than entertainment.

“ZIFF reminds us that our stories matter,” says Zanzibar resident Hassan Suleiman, who attends the opening festivities with his family. “It brings people from different countries together and shows the world what our culture looks like.”

The night culminates with the festival’s opening film premiere, which attracts a full audience and officially launches the screening programme. The film sets the tone for a diverse line-up of features, documentaries, animations and short films scheduled throughout the week.

As night falls, Stone Town remains vibrant with music, networking events and informal celebrations as filmmakers and guests continue conversations across the city’s cultural spaces.

Festival organisers express optimism that this year’s edition will strengthen the region’s creative ecosystem and inspire the next generation of storytellers.

“Storytelling has the power to connect communities across borders,” another festival representative notes. “What we are building through ZIFF is a space where culture, creativity and collaboration can thrive together.”

ZIFF continues to stand as one of East Africa’s most significant film and cultural platforms, bringing together storytelling traditions from Africa, the Indian Ocean region and the wider global independent film community.

Beyond screenings, the festival hosts workshops, masterclasses and industry sessions aimed at nurturing emerging talent and strengthening the region’s creative sector.