ZIFF 2026 spotlights 65 films across fiction, documentary and animation

The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) is preparing for another vibrant celebration of cinema, culture and creativity after unveiling its official film selection for the 2026 edition, bringing together storytellers from East Africa and across the world.

Set to run from June 24 to 28 in Zanzibar, this year’s festival arrives with renewed energy, a sharper focus on emerging technologies, and a growing reputation as one of Africa’s most influential cultural events.

At the heart of the 2026 edition is the theme “AI and the Art of Storytelling,” a concept that explores how artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape filmmaking, content creation and audience experiences across the globe.

Yet even as ZIFF embraces innovation, the festival remains deeply rooted in African narratives and community storytelling traditions.

The official selection reflects that balance between global expansion and regional identity.

This year, ZIFF received more than 400 film submissions from over 100 countries, a sign of the festival’s rising international profile.

East Africa delivered a particularly strong showing, with Uganda leading regional submissions at 50 films, followed by Tanzania with 45 and Kenya with 23 entries.

Additional submissions came from Somalia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Beyond the continent, filmmakers from Iran, South Africa, the United States, Nigeria and several countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America also secured a place in the submission pool, reinforcing Zanzibar’s place on the global film map.

From the hundreds of entries, 65 films were officially selected for competition, including feature films, documentaries, short films, television drama series and animations.

For festivalgoers, the experience extends far beyond traditional cinema halls.

ZIFF’s signature open-air screenings will once again transform Stone Town into a cinematic playground where audiences gather under the night sky to experience stories from around the world.

The festival will also expand into schools and rural communities through the Village Panorama programme, while youth-focused screenings aim to inspire the next generation of filmmakers and creatives.

One of the standout highlights expected this year is We Are Hadza, a documentary directed by Hannah Sparkman that centres on the Hadza community and their way of life.

Members of the community are expected to attend the festival, participate in discussions and engage directly with audiences during screenings.

Alongside the films, ZIFF 2026 is positioning itself as a hub for industry conversations and creative development.

Workshops and panel discussions will focus on AI in filmmaking, financial literacy for creatives, digital content production and film distribution.

Regional Emmy-winning filmmaker Lisa Russell is among the international industry figures expected to participate, alongside creatives and facilitators from across Africa.

The festival’s momentum continues to grow.

As Zanzibar prepares to welcome filmmakers, actors, producers and cinema lovers from around the world, ZIFF 2026 promises more than just screenings and awards.