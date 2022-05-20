Zuchu gifts Diamond Platnumz Sh1.4 million sneakers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

WCB Wasafi signee Zuhura Othman Soud, alias Zuchu has gifted her boss Diamond Platnumz a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers.

A cross check done by this writer indicates that a pair of the Arrow-motif sneakers retails at Sh1.4 million which is equivalent to $623 as per Farfetch.com an apparel website.

Chibu Dangote was first spotted rocking the expensive sneakers on a day he was leaving Tanzania for Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) for a concert.

Zuchu’s gift to the Diamond comes at a time the two have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship.

Just the other day, the Sukari hit-maker kissed her boss in the Mtasubiri music video and fans could not keep calm.

Zuchu and Diamond are rumoured to be dating.

Advertisement

However, in a joint interview on Wasafi FM, the WCB President and his signee denied being in a romantic relationship.

According to the two, their relationship still remains that of a boss and his employee.

In a separate interview back in February 2022, Zuchu again sought to clarify that she has never dated Diamond and he will always remain to be her boss.