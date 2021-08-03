17 killed, houses burnt in northern Nigeria bandit attacks

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Abuja. Bandits have killed at least 17 people and burnt 85 buildings in recent attacks in Bassa and Riyom local government areas (LGA) of Plateau State in north central Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Edward Egbuka, said on Tuesday that five people were killed on July 31 and 12 others on August 1, 2021.

“There were attacks specifically at Jebbu Miango on Saturday night, July 31, in which five people were killed and about 85 buildings burnt. The next morning, the attacks continued at Tambora in Riyom LGA where 12 people were killed and some houses destroyed,” he said.

The police commissioner disclosed that some security personnel were also killed in the attacks.

He said government has ordered security personnel in the state to ensure that the situation is brought under control and that the attackers are flashed out.

“His excellency (the governor) has read [the] riot act to us that we should move out and within two weeks bring to book all those that have perpetrated the attacks. This [will] be done,” he said.

He warned that instigators of reprisal attacks will not be spared saying human life is sacrosanct and nobody can take it at will.

“There is a government on ground and lawlessness [will] not be accepted,” Mr Egbuka said.

Deal with criminals

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong on Monday directed security agencies to be ruthless in dealing with criminals unleashing mayhem in the state.

Mr Lalong, who decried the rising spate of killings and wanton destruction of farmlands and houses in the state, vowed to deal with the criminals.

“We have witnessed the wilful and carefully planned destruction of crops in some areas of the state by criminals. These acts of provocation are no doubt aimed at taking us back to the days of violence and bloodshed,” he said.

He added that the aim of the criminals is to unleash terror on the people.

“This must stop and I have directed the security agencies to be ruthless with these criminals. No matter how long it takes and how far they run or hide, they will be identified, arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrence to others,” Mr Lalong assured.