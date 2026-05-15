African public health agency says there is a confirmed Ebola outbreak in Congo

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Africa's top public health ​agency said on Friday that there ‌was a confirmed Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control ​and Prevention said in a statement that ​it was convening an urgent meeting with ⁠Congo, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners ​to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and response efforts.

It ​said about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths had been reported, mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health ​zones, while four deaths had been reported ​among laboratory-confirmed cases.

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The agency said initial findings suggested the ‌presence ⁠of a non-Zaire strain of the virus, with sequencing ongoing to further characterise it.

"Africa CDC is concerned about the risk of further spread ​due to ​the urban ⁠context of Bunia and Rwampara, intense population movement, mining-related mobility in ​Mongwalu," it added.

Ebola virus disease is a ​severe ⁠and often fatal illness. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected ⁠persons, ​contaminated materials or persons who ​have died from the disease, the Africa CDC said.

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