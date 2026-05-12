At least 100 killed in Nigerian airstrike on Zamfara market, Amnesty says

Bauchi, Nigeria. At least 100 civilians were killed in a Nigerian military airstrike on a crowded market in northwest Zamfara state, Amnesty International said on Tuesday, urging authorities to open an immediate investigation.
The airstrike, which hit the remote Tumfa market in Zurmi district on Sunday, was the second to kill scores of people at a crowded market in northern Nigeria in a month.
Dozens of injured people were being treated at hospitals in Zurmi and nearby Shinkafi, Amnesty said, adding that many of those killed were women and girls.