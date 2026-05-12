Yanga move closer to historic Stadium project as GSM approves final plans

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football giants Young Africans (Yanga) are on the verge of launching one of the club’s most ambitious projects after holding a final high-level meeting over the construction of their new stadium, with project sponsor and winning bidder Ghalib Said Mohammed personally inspecting the site afterward.

The decisive meeting was held today, May 12, 2026 at Yanga’s headquarters. It brought together members of the club’s executive leadership led by president Hersi Said and vice-president Arafat Haji.

Also in attendance were members of the stadium construction committee headed by lawyer Alex Mgongolwa, alongside representatives of the company awarded the construction tender, including GSM himself.

Shortly after the meeting, GSM visited the proposed stadium site, formerly known as Kaunda Stadium, where he conducted a final inspection of the area’s size and boundaries. During the tour, Hersi and Arafat briefed him on key aspects of the long-awaited development project.

At the conclusion of the inspection, GSM expressed satisfaction with the progress and readiness of the project, confidently stating: “I think that’s enough, I’m satisfied,” before departing the site.

Speaking after the visit, Yanga Communications Officer Ally Kamwe confirmed that all preliminary procedures tied to the stadium project had officially been completed.

Kamwe revealed that both parties had finalized every agreement concerning the construction process and announced that a special ceremony will take place on Friday, May 15, 2026, where the official contract will be signed and the construction commencement date unveiled.

“Today has been a very important and historic day for the club. More detailed information will be shared later because the discussions held today carry enormous significance,” Kamwe said.

He added that the entire process — from Yanga inviting companies to submit partnership proposals, to GSM emerging as the successful bidder, and the establishment of a special supervisory committee — has now reached its final stage.