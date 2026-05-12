What happens next as South Africa's Ramaphosa faces impeachment process?

Johannesburg. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces impeachment proceedings over a scandal dubbed "Farmgate" in which thieves stole bundles of foreign cash from a sofa on his ranch.

Ramaphosa, who has been head of state since 2018, has always denied wrongdoing and on Monday faced down ​calls to resign.

Here are some facts on what happens next.

What is the process to impeach a president?

South Africa's National Assembly ‌has constitutional power to remove a president from office on grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct or inability to perform the functions of office.

Any lawmaker can initiate a motion to remove the president. The National Assembly speaker then refers the motion to an independent panel of legal experts, which assesses whether there ​is sufficient evidence to proceed.

If the panel reports that there is a case to answer, lawmakers vote on whether to launch impeachment ​proceedings. Should parliament approve, the matter is referred to a specially constituted impeachment committee to investigate the allegations in ⁠more detail.

If that committee recommends removal, parliament must then vote on the president's fate. A two-thirds majority is required for impeachment to pass.

How much ​support does Ramaphosa have in parliament?

Ramaphosa's African National Congress holds 159 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly, or about 40% of seats. It ​is governing in a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, which has 87 seats, along with smaller parties.

If all ANC lawmakers back Ramaphosa, he would survive an impeachment vote. But it is not out of the question that some party members could turn against him, said political analyst Susan Booysen.

What has happened in Ramaphosa's case?

In November 2022, an independent ​panel appointed by the speaker of parliament found preliminary evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office.

The scandal raised questions about how ​Ramaphosa acquired $580,000 in cash that he said was stolen from his farm, whether it was properly declared, and why it was stuffed in furniture rather than deposited in ‌a bank.

But ⁠a month later, parliament — led by the ANC — voted against launching impeachment proceedings.

The far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party challenged parliament's vote in the Constitutional Court, which in May 2026 revived the impeachment process.

Following the ruling, parliament said the speaker would begin steps to establish an impeachment committee. It did not say how long this would take.

Ramaphosa said on Monday he would challenge the independent panel's report in court — a move some analysts say could delay the ​process.

Can Ramaphosa be removed by a no-confidence ​vote?

Ramaphosa could also be removed ⁠from office via a motion of no confidence, which any member of the National Assembly can propose.

Unlike impeachment, a no-confidence motion requires only a simple majority of more than 50%, meaning Ramaphosa would need support from coalition partners ​to survive.

Two political parties, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), have submitted a motion of no ​confidence and asked the ⁠speaker to schedule a vote. Parliament has yet to say whether it will allow the motions to proceed.

Who can be acting president should Ramaphosa be removed?

Under the constitution, an acting president steps in if the president is unable to perform his duties or if the office becomes vacant.

The order of succession is the ⁠deputy president, ​a minister designated by cabinet, or the speaker of parliament.

Will the deputy president automatically take ​over?

Deputy President Paul Mashatile would not automatically become the next president should Ramaphosa be impeached or resign.