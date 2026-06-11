Congo’s Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zone

Dakar. Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to a new health zone in the northeastern province of Ituri, ​authorities said on Wednesday, as fresh infections underline ‌sustained transmission more than three weeks after the epidemic was declared.

The health ministry said Tchomia, about 50 kilometres south of the ​provincial capital Bunia on the shores of Lake ​Albert, has become the latest affected health zone, ⁠bringing the total number of affected zones to 26 nationwide and ​18 in Ituri province, which accounts for more than ​94% of confirmed cases.

A health zone in Congo’s healthcare system covers a defined area with a network of clinics and a referral ​hospital.

The government's latest situation report said 37 new confirmed ​cases, including 12 deaths, were reported in the previous 24 hours, ‌all ⁠in Ituri.

The outbreak has so far recorded 635 confirmed cases and 127 deaths across three eastern provinces.

The epidemic, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for ​which there ​is no approved ⁠vaccine or specific treatment, was declared on May 15. It has since spread across ​Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, regions ​marked ⁠by insecurity, displacement and cross-border movement.

Red Cross workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gather after handling the coffin of a man who died of Ebola virus, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 10, 2026.