Twelve killed, nine injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say

Members of the forensics team arrive at the scene after, according to the police, gunmen opened fire at an informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 10, 2026.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Johannesburg. At least 12 ‌people were killed and nine injured on Tuesday evening when ​gunmen opened fire at ​an informal settlement in Cleveland, ⁠east of Johannesburg, police ​said on Wednesday.

Police said in ​a statement that they had launched a manhunt for more than ​10 suspects following the ​attack at the Jumpers informal settlement.

The motive ‌for ⁠the attack is not known.

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Police said the suspects arrived in a white Toyota ​Quantum, entered ​the ⁠settlement from two access points and opened ​fire at multiple locations ​before ⁠fleeing in the same vehicle.

South Africa has one of ⁠the ​world's highest murder ​rates, averaging about 60 a day.

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