Two babies from Congo orphanage die of Ebola, highlighting risk to children

Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo. After her mother ​died in late May, baby Buswaza was brought to a church-run orphanage in eastern Congo where the nuns quickly discovered the newborn was running ‌a fever. Within days, she died from what they later found out was Ebola.

Carers and medics said that after her death six other babies were identified as suspected Ebola cases at the orphanage of 69 children in Bunia - a city in Ituri province at the epicentre of the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They were taken to hospital, where five of them later tested negative and were discharged ​from an isolation tent at the Evangelical Medical Centre (CME) on Tuesday by medics in full protective suits to smiling nuns.

"We thank the hospital staff, we are very ​grateful," said Sister Clarisse, carrying a baby in a pink hooded gown.

But another one of the babies - an orphan triplet girl nicknamed "Cherie" ⁠or "darling" who was less than a year old - with confirmed Ebola died on Wednesday, Dr. Freddy Kibwana, head of the CME, told Reuters. "The child has left us," he said.

Nuns ​pray for those with Ebola

Children and babies can easily become vectors for the disease through bodily fluids like vomit, faeces and saliva which are highly infectious when people have ​Ebola.

Three of the deceased babies' carers including a nun have tested positive for Ebola, aid workers and medics said.

The sisters at the orphanage, established by Belgian nuns in the colonial era, are praying for them.

“We are nuns but we are also humans and it has been very emotional," one sister told Reuters, asking for anonymity for fear of being associated with Ebola and stigmatised.

Buswaza, who lived less than ​two weeks, is one of the youngest victims of the epidemic that has so far infected nearly 600 people and killed at least 115 people across Congo.

As well ​as fluids like blood and saliva, Ebola has been detected in amniotic fluid and the placenta, the World Health Organization said, so it is possible her mother transmitted the virus to her in ‌the womb ⁠or during childbirth.

If the mother caught the virus after giving birth, she may also have transmitted it to her child through breastmilk where the virus has also been detected.

Malnutrition and conflict

So far, children account for nearly a fifth or around 17% of the confirmed Ebola cases in the current outbreak, according to the UN children's charity (UNICEF) based on preliminary data, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns could surpass the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak. It is unknown how many have died.

While young children represent a smaller portion ​than other age groups, the World Health ​Organization said they may be at increased ⁠risk of severe outcomes and death.

But little data is available on this rare strain of the virus, Bundibugyo, and its impact on children, it said.

UNICEF says it is concerned that children's chances of survival might be impacted by pre-existing health conditions in an area ​characterised by high malnutrition levels and patchy vaccination rates.

A 2023 survey in Ituri found a chronic global malnutrition rate of 52.1% ​for children under five. ⁠Many of the children at the orphanage are survivors of armed conflict across eastern Congo.

"In this fragile context, children could deteriorate more quickly if they become infected," said UNICEF's Douglas Noble, who leads on health emergencies and visited Bunia last month.

Child-sized body bags

Buswaza was buried in late May in a sealed, waterproof body bag to prevent the spread of the disease.

The International ⁠Federation of Red ​Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it has stocks of child-sized body bags to conduct safe and ​dignified burials for children in the area.

Health teams now visit the orphanage daily to check the children and staff.