DR Congo shifts World Cup preparations amid Ebola outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been forced to alter its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a deadly Ebola outbreak that has triggered international health concerns and travel restrictions.

The Congolese national team cancelled a planned three-day training camp and a farewell event for supporters in the capital, Kinshasa, after authorities in the United States imposed temporary restrictions on travellers arriving from countries affected by the outbreak.

The team will now continue its preparations in Belgium before travelling to Houston, Texas, where it is scheduled to be based during the tournament. DR Congo are set to open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 17 before facing Colombia and Uzbekistan in Group K.

The outbreak, linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has raised alarm across Central and East Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the situation a public health emergency of international concern after confirmed and suspected cases were reported in DR Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued travel advisories and heightened health monitoring measures, citing concerns over the possible international spread of the virus. Health officials say the outbreak is occurring in areas affected by insecurity, population displacement and heavy cross-border movement, complicating containment efforts.

Team officials, however, insisted the disruption would not derail Congo’s participation at the tournament. Most members of the squad are already based in Europe, easing the transition to overseas training camps.

FIFA said it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with health authorities and the Congolese Football Association to ensure the safety of players, officials and supporters throughout the competition.