US charges Raúl Castro with murder as Trump escalates pressure on Cuba

Washington/Miami. The United States announced murder charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro on Wednesday, a major escalation in ​Washington's pressure campaign against the island's communist government.

The indictment marks a new low in relations between the longtime Cold War rivals and comes as US President Donald Trump is pushing for regime change in Cuba, where Castro's communists ‌have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

The charges against Castro and five fighter pilots in the Cuban military stem from a 1996 incident in which Cuban jets shot down planes operated by a group of Cuban exiles.

Raúl Castro, 94, was charged with one count of conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts of destruction of aircraft. He appeared in public in Cuba earlier this month and there is no evidence he has left the island or that he ​will be extradited.

It is rare for the US to file criminal charges against foreign leaders. The indictment was the latest example of the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to expand US influence in the ​Western Hemisphere.

"From the shores of Havana to the banks of the Panama Canal, we will drive out the forces of lawlessness and crime and foreign encroachment," Trump said ⁠at a Coast Guard Academy event in New London, Connecticut, earlier on Wednesday.

Speaking at a ceremony in Miami to honor the victims of the 1996 incident, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche did not directly answer questions about ​whether the US military would arrest Castro.

Blanche said he expected Castro to one day face the charges.

"There was a warrant issued for his arrest, so we expect that he will show up here by his own will or ​by another way," Blanche said to applause in a packed auditorium of government officials and Cuban Americans.

In a post on X, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Cuba had acted legitimately to defend its territory in shooting down the planes. He said the indictment appeared to be intended to justify military action against Cuba, which he said would be a mistake.

"It is a political maneuver, devoid of any legal foundation," Diaz-Canel said.

Diaz-Canel said on Monday that the island does not represent a threat.

The charges come months after the US ​capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3 to face drug trafficking charges in New York.

Maduro, a socialist aligned with Havana, pleaded not guilty.

Trump asserts us influence in Latin America

Washington's more assertive role in Latin America, ​epitomized by the capture of Maduro, is shaping up to be a significant part of the legacy of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants who is seen as a possible contender for the 2028 Republican nomination for president.

His chief ‌Republican rival to ⁠succeed Trump, Vice President JD Vance, is a former Marine who has long argued against US entanglements in foreign wars.

Under Trump, the US has effectively imposed a blockade on Cuba by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worst crisis in decades.

Rubio earlier on Wednesday offered Cuba $100 million in aid, and blamed Cuba's leaders for shortages of electricity, food and fuel. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called that offer cynical, citing the "devastating effect" of the economic blockade.

Cuba defends downing of planes

Born in 1931, Raúl Castro was a key figure alongside his older brother in the guerrilla war that toppled US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

After taking power, Fidel Castro struck an ​alliance with the Soviet Union, then seized US-owned businesses ​and properties. The US has since maintained an ⁠economic embargo on the nation of about 10 million.

Raúl Castro helped defeat the US-organized Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, and served as defense minister for decades. He succeeded his brother as president in 2008 and stepped down in 2018, but remains a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Cuban politics.

He was defense minister at the time of the ​1996 incident, in which two small planes operated by Miami-based Cuban exile group Brothers to the Rescue were shot down, killing those aboard.

The group said its ​mission was to search for Cuban ⁠rafters fleeing the island. Fidel Castro said Cuba's military had acted on "standing orders" to down planes entering Cuban airspace. He said Raúl Castro did not give a specific order to shoot the planes.

The International Civil Aviation Organization later concluded the shootdown took place over international waters.

Portraits of the four men who were killed - Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña and Pablo Morales - were displayed at the ceremony as Blanche and other officials spoke.

Cuban-Americans gathered outside ⁠Miami's Freedom Tower, ​which served as a refugee center for Cubans in the 1960s, before the ceremony began.