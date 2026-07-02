Google has exceeded $1 billion Africa investment target

Johannesburg. Google has exceeded a five-year target to invest $1 billion in Africa, it said on Wednesday, ​as it made public initiatives on infrastructure and development ‌of AI to accelerate the continent's digital growth.

They follow on from Google's launch of a cloud for the Johannesburg region in 2025.

Here are ​the details of the new initiatives that Google, ​owned by Alphabet, announced at the first Africa Cloud ⁠Summit in Johannesburg.