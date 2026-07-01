ILO reaffirms commitment to labour justice during judicial transition

Dar es Salaam. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening labour justice and promoting social justice in Tanzania during a farewell and welcome ceremony held at Kazi House in Dar es Salaam.

The event honoured Justice Mlyambina for his service in the Labour Division of the High Court of Tanzania and welcomed Hon Justice Kerekamajenga as the incoming judge responsible for the division.

It brought together representatives from the Judiciary, Government, employers’ and workers’ organisations, the legal fraternity, development partners and the ILO, who commended the outgoing judge’s contribution and underscored the importance of continued cooperation in advancing labour justice.

Speaking during the ceremony, ILO Director for Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, Caroline Mugalla, highlighted the collaboration between the ILO and the Judiciary in promoting decent work and social justice.

“An effective labour justice system is fundamental to advancing decent work and social justice. The ILO greatly values its long-standing partnership with the Judiciary of Tanzania, which has strengthened access to justice, promoted respect for labour rights, and contributed to more inclusive and resilient labour market institutions,” she said.

Ms Mugalla said the organisation looked forward to building on the partnership to support workers, employers and government efforts to shape a fairer future of work.

She also commended Hon Justice Mlyambina for his leadership in strengthening labour jurisprudence, noting his role in initiatives implemented in collaboration with the ILO, including the publication of Labour Court Division case law and judicial capacity-building programmes aimed at improving consistency in labour dispute resolution.

The ILO welcomed Hon Justice Kerekamajenga, reaffirming its commitment to continued cooperation with the Judiciary in enhancing access to labour justice, strengthening institutional capacity and supporting the implementation of international labour standards.

The organisation noted that the leadership transition comes at a time when labour markets are rapidly evolving due to technological change, climate change, demographic shifts and new forms of employment, stressing the need for responsive and accessible labour justice systems.

Participants at the event said sustained dialogue among the Judiciary, Government, employers’ and workers’ organisations, and development partners remains key to building strong labour market institutions that promote fairness, trust and sustainable economic growth.